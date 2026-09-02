Nursulton Ruziboev makes open statement ahead of big fight on September 5

Our compatriot, who will step into the octagon at the next prestigious UFC tournament in Paris, France, on September 5, Nursulton Ruziboev spoke in detail for the first time about the upcoming clash with British star Michael "Venom" Page. The Uzbek fighter spoke openly about how this bout was organized, the opponent's unconventional style, and an interesting coincidence from a year ago.

“My appeal to the UFC did not go unanswered”

Ruziboev noted that as soon as his previous fight ended, he demanded the opportunity to face the top-ranked fighters from the league's management:

“It's true, after my last fight, I asked for an opponent from the top 15. The UFC immediately gave me Michael Page. I am very happy about this. God willing, I will try to put on a beautiful and meaningful fight for the fans on Saturday.”

Observation starting from “Bellator”: Page's awkward style

Nursulton does not view the British fighter as just another opponent. He specifically noted that he has been closely following Page's career for many years:

Agility and unconventional stance: “I have been watching Michael Page's fights for a long time, since his days in Bellator. He doesn't stand still; he is always in motion. He has a very awkward stance,” admits Ruziboev.

Special preparation: Specific tactical work was carried out in the training camp to counter the British athlete's ability to gauge distance and strike from unexpected angles.

A conversation from a year ago and a fulfilled prediction

The fighter recalled that this clash did not happen by accident, noting that this topic was raised in local media exactly one year ago:

“If I'm not mistaken, a year ago in Uzbekistan a blogger asked about the possibility of fighting this Michael Page. The opinion was expressed: 'If this fight happens, it would be a great clash.' At that time, I also became interested and replied: 'It will happen, I am interested in this.' Now, a year later, the UFC has put this exact opponent in front of me. I have prepared thoroughly accordingly.”

Message to fans and a promise of victory

In conclusion, Nursulton addressed all his compatriots and MMA enthusiasts, calling on them to unite around the octagon on Saturday night:

“God willing, my fight will take place on September 5. Watch it, enjoy it, and support me. I will put all my strength into making you happy with a beautiful victory.”

A victory in this bout will propel Ruziboev directly into the top 15 of the welterweight division and bring him closer to the championship race.

Do you think Nursulton Ruziboev can neutralize Michael Page's unconventional movements on the ground, or will the fight go the distance and be decided by the judges? Leave your predictions in the comments!