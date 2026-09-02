Acer Vero 16 Unveiled: High Performance and Ease of Repair

Acer has unveiled the new Acer Vero 16 laptop, which combines modern technology with an eco-friendly approach. According to Ixbt.com, this device stands out not only for its high performance but also for its easy-to-replace components and durable chassis. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new device runs on Windows 11 Home and belongs to the Copilot+ PC category. In its maximum configuration, the laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor and integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics. The total performance of the AI platform reaches 180 TOPS.

Technical Capabilities and Display Features

The manufacturer offers users the ability to work efficiently, create content, and run applications even without a constant network connection. The laptop is equipped with 24 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

Several display options are available, the primary one being a 3K OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Configurations with 2K OLED, including touch-screen options, are also offered. All screens feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, Low Blue Light certification, 100,000:1 contrast, and a 1 ms response time.

Interfaces and Eco-friendly Approach

The device is equipped with a 5-megapixel infrared camera with a privacy shutter, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 supporting output up to 8K, Wi-Fi 7, and an SD card slot. AI functions are managed by the AcerSense platform, which integrates tools for task automation, information retrieval, and communication.

Special attention is paid to the ease of maintenance. Internal components can be accessed without special tools using a special latch mechanism. It is possible to replace the SSD and battery, and the hinge construction is also designed for individual replacement.

The laptop chassis has passed tests according to the MIL-STD-810H military standard. It is manufactured using Acer Vero Aluminum, half of which consists of recycled industrial aluminum, while the rest is low-carbon aluminum. The packaging materials are also fully recyclable.