Oukitel WP600 with dual fans and 10,000 mAh battery unveiled

According to Ixbt.com, the Oukitel brand has officially unveiled the Oukitel WP600 smartphone, featuring unique technical specifications alongside its new WP70 Ultra model. Designed for mobile gamers, this device attracts attention as the world's first to be equipped with dual cooling fans and a modern RGB lighting system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Although the Oukitel WP600 is specialized for gaming, it does not use top-tier flagship processors as its hardware base, but rather the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 platform. Nevertheless, the smartphone is equipped with a substantial set of technical capabilities to ensure high performance and stable operation.

Technical capabilities and display

The smartphone features an enlarged 6.8-inch OLED display, with the screen resolution supporting Full HD+ format. Additionally, the display's 120 Hz refresh rate ensures very smooth image output in dynamic games and applications.

The device's RAM capacity reaches a record 24 GB. This allows for running multiple heavy applications simultaneously and ensures smooth operation during gameplay without any lag. Regarding photography capabilities, the smartphone is equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera.

Autonomy and protection

One of the most important aspects for gamers and active users is its battery. The device has received a massive 10,000 mAh capacity battery, and a 45W charger is provided for fast charging.

Special attention has also been paid to the safety and durability of the chassis. The Oukitel WP600 supports modern eSIM technology and meets the highest IP69K standard for dust and water protection. At present, the manufacturer has not disclosed information regarding the price and release dates of the new smartphone.