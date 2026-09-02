High-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” Center

An incident surrounding the "Gamxurlik" center for children with disabilities in the Kurgantepa district of Andijan region has shocked the entire public. After videos surfaced on social networks showing staff using crude physical force against vulnerable pupils in need of protection and affection, responsible agencies conducted an emergency inspection. Following the investigation, 6 educators and 1 nurse were immediately dismissed from their positions, and leaders who relaxed supervision faced strict disciplinary penalties.

Below, we provide a detailed analysis of the details of this resonant incident involving the trampling of children's rights, the conclusions of the inspection, and the disciplinary measures applied.

1. Exposing Footage on Social Media: How Did the Conflict Begin?

The incident occurred at the “Gamxurlik” Center specialized for children with disabilities in the Kurgantepa district. Footage circulated on social networks depicting institution staff raising their hands and using physical force against helpless children who cannot defend themselves.

This video triggered a wave of sharp protest and outrage among the public, activists, and parents. As soon as the incident came to light, relevant state organizations responsible for the sector—in particular, the National Agency for Social Protection and law enforcement bodies—dispatched an emergency working group to the scene.

2. Dismissal and Disciplinary Action: 7 Employees Ousted

Initial internal investigations confirmed facts of cruel treatment, violation of professional ethics, and the use of physical force against the pupils.

Details of the Measures Taken:

7 employees were immediately dismissed: Employment contracts were terminated and 6 educators who directly committed violence against the children, as well as 1 nurse who treated her official duties with indifference, were relieved of their posts;

Penalties assigned to officials: Strict disciplinary measures were applied to responsible management personnel who failed to establish adequate daily supervision over the educators and center staff, allowing negligence in the institution;

Special review continues: The institution's activities are being comprehensively re-inspected, and the health and psychological condition of all children are undergoing thorough medical examinations.

3. What Function is the “Gamxurlik” Center Actually Supposed to Perform?

“Gamxurlik” centers are specialized state institutions specialized in providing social, medical, and rehabilitation assistance to children with disabilities aged 3 to 18 who have developmental delays and need special care.

Employees working in such places must:

Possess high patience and psychological preparation; Guarantee comprehensive safety and a healthy environment for the children; Not allow any form of physical, mental, or emotional pressure against the child.

Committing violence against children in need of affection while working in such an establishment is a situation that completely contradicts both professional duty and universal human principles.

4. Combating Violence: Helpline 1246 and Legislative Requirements

The system for combating all forms of violence against children is being radically strengthened in our country. In particular:

The single short number "1246": In Uzbekistan, there is a round-the-clock helpline to promptly report cases of physical or mental violence against children, neglect, and situations threatening their lives.

Inevitability of liability: It has been established that persons who subject children to pressure and violence will not only be fired, but also brought to administrative and criminal responsibility in accordance with the legislation.

Pre-investigation verification activities by law enforcement agencies regarding the situation are ongoing, and the incident will be ensured a legal assessment.

Conclusion and Public Reaction

The incident in Andijan once again demonstrated the necessity of revising control mechanisms, video surveillance systems, and employee recruitment criteria in facilities housing the most vulnerable segment of society—children with disabilities. Beyond mere dismissal, ensuring that the culprits answer before the law must serve as an important precedent in preventing such occurrences.

In your opinion, what control measures need to be introduced to prevent such violence in special children's centers? Should video cameras be made open for parents and online monitoring? Leave your thoughts in the comments!