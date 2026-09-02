Head of facility for disabled people sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse

In South Korea, the former head of a care facility for people with disabilities has been found guilty of a serious crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the BBC, the former head, identified by the surname Kim, who managed the Seokdongwon facility in Incheon, was convicted of sexually abusing three residents.

The investigation into this case began in February of last year. Following this, law enforcement agencies began examining the allegations made against the facility's head.

The incident also triggered large-scale inspections. The South Korean government inspected 1,507 care facilities for people with disabilities across the country. As a result, potential cases of abuse were identified in 33 of them.

Furthermore, a special assessment commissioned by Ganghwa County revealed that 20 current and former female residents of Seokdongwon may have been victims of abuse.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok assessed this situation as a serious problem, emphasizing that such incidents once again bring important tasks before the state and society to the forefront.