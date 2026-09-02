Exchange rates for September 3 announced

·0·Economy
Exchange rates for September 3 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 3, 2026. According to the data, the US dollar decreased by 7.39 soums to 11,813.09 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 88.93 soums to 13,677.20 soums.
• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.9 soums to 135.61 soums.
• The Pound sterling decreased by 129.35 soums to 15,929.95 soums.
• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.04 soums to 74.00 soums.
• The Swiss franc decreased by 196.87 soums to 14,507.05 soums.
• The Chinese yuan decreased by 1.23 soums to 1,757.53 soums.

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