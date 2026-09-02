Premier League Transfer Window Closed: The Most Sensational Deals of Summer 2026
The 2026 summer transfer window in the English Premier League has officially closed. Clubs spent hundreds of millions of euros to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season, breaking a series of records. According to final figures from the Transfermarkt portal, the absolute record purchase of the current summer Manchester Citycompleted, while Newcastle led in sales after reaching an agreement with the Catalan giant.
Top 10 Most Expensive Signings: Manchester City and Tottenham's Big Moves
This summer, Premier League giants invested historic funds to reshape their midfields and attacks. The following deals made it into the top ten most expensive transfers:
Enzo Fernández (Chelsea → Manchester City) — €145m
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa → Chelsea) — €138m
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest → Manchester City) — €135m
Bradley Barcola (PSG → Liverpool) — €125m
Sandro Tonali (Newcastle → Tottenham) — €108m
Matheus Fernandes (West Ham → Tottenham) — €99m
Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille → Manchester City) — €95m
Savinho (Manchester City → Tottenham) — €87.7m
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle → Arsenal) — €87.5m
Carlos Baleba (Brighton → Manchester United) — €75.9m
Top 10 Most Expensive Sales: Newcastle's Profit and Saudi Investments
English clubs were highly active not only in buying but also in enriching their budgets through player sales:
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle → Barcelona) — €80m
Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City → Al-Qadsiah) — €61m
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa → Al-Hilal) — €58.4m
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea → Real Madrid) — €55m
Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United → Napoli) — €44m
Cristian Romero (Tottenham → Atlético Madrid) — €33m
Curtis Jones (Liverpool → Inter) — €30m
Djed Spence (Tottenham → Inter) — €30m
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea → Como) — €30m
Donyell Malen (Aston Villa → Roma) — €25m
Key Conclusions of the 2026 Transfer Campaign
This transfer window was marked by several strategic trends. Manchester City sent a serious signal to competitors by allocating nearly €375 million for Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson, and Ayyoub Bouaddi. Tottenham radically strengthened their midfield through the signings of Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes. Meanwhile, interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in Premier League stars remained high: Tijjani Reijnders and Ollie Watkins became the most expensive acquisitions for the Saudis.
In your opinion, which was the most successful signing of the 2026 summer transfer campaign? Will the €145 million Enzo Fernández or the €138 million Morgan Rogers justify their price tags? Leave your analysis in the comments!
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