Premier League Transfer Window Closed: The Most Sensational Deals of Summer 2026

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Premier League Transfer Window Closed: The Most Sensational Deals of Summer 2026

The 2026 summer transfer window in the English Premier League has officially closed. Clubs spent hundreds of millions of euros to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season, breaking a series of records. According to final figures from the Transfermarkt portal, the absolute record purchase of the current summer Manchester Citycompleted, while Newcastle led in sales after reaching an agreement with the Catalan giant.

Top 10 Most Expensive Signings: Manchester City and Tottenham's Big Moves

This summer, Premier League giants invested historic funds to reshape their midfields and attacks. The following deals made it into the top ten most expensive transfers:

  • Enzo Fernández (Chelsea → Manchester City) — €145m

  • Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa → Chelsea) — €138m

  • Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest → Manchester City) — €135m

  • Bradley Barcola (PSG → Liverpool) — €125m

  • Sandro Tonali (Newcastle → Tottenham) — €108m

  • Matheus Fernandes (West Ham → Tottenham) — €99m

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille → Manchester City) — €95m

  • Savinho (Manchester City → Tottenham) — €87.7m

  • Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle → Arsenal) — €87.5m

  • Carlos Baleba (Brighton → Manchester United) — €75.9m

Top 10 Most Expensive Sales: Newcastle's Profit and Saudi Investments

English clubs were highly active not only in buying but also in enriching their budgets through player sales:

  • Anthony Gordon (Newcastle → Barcelona) — €80m

  • Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City → Al-Qadsiah) — €61m

  • Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa → Al-Hilal) — €58.4m

  • Marc Cucurella (Chelsea → Real Madrid) — €55m

  • Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United → Napoli) — €44m

  • Cristian Romero (Tottenham → Atlético Madrid) — €33m

  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool → Inter) — €30m

  • Djed Spence (Tottenham → Inter) — €30m

  • Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea → Como) — €30m

  • Donyell Malen (Aston Villa → Roma) — €25m

Key Conclusions of the 2026 Transfer Campaign

This transfer window was marked by several strategic trends. Manchester City sent a serious signal to competitors by allocating nearly €375 million for Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson, and Ayyoub Bouaddi. Tottenham radically strengthened their midfield through the signings of Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes. Meanwhile, interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in Premier League stars remained high: Tijjani Reijnders and Ollie Watkins became the most expensive acquisitions for the Saudis.

In your opinion, which was the most successful signing of the 2026 summer transfer campaign? Will the €145 million Enzo Fernández or the €138 million Morgan Rogers justify their price tags? Leave your analysis in the comments!

Premier LeagueFootball TransfersManchester CityTottenhamTransfermarkt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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