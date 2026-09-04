Trump gives unexpected response regarding invitation of Putin to G20 summit in the US

US President Donald Trump announced that he has not yet made a decision on whether to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit, which will be held on December 14–15, 2026, in Doral, Florida (near Miami). Responding to a question from a 'GB News' journalist, the White House leader openly admitted that he has not yet brought this issue to the agenda.

The 'GB News' question and hesitation at the White House

The diplomatic situation surrounding the summit and Trump's statement cover several important aspects:

Trump's brief response: To the question 'Will you invite Putin to the summit?', the US leader replied: 'I haven't even thought about it yet';

What did State Department sources say? Previously, leading US media outlets, citing high-ranking sources in the State Department, had reported that Trump intended to personally invite the Russian leader to the forum in Miami;

The Kremlin's official position: The Russian side confirmed that an official invitation for the summit had been received and that the country would participate in the meeting at a high level under any circumstances. However, it remains unclear whether the head of state will personally lead the delegation or if another official will do so.

Signals to restore dialogue: Washington and Moscow relations

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized the need to normalize relations with Russia. According to him, Washington is striving to avoid a one-sided position and is seeking to develop constructive and balanced relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), touched upon Trump's position and specifically noted that the US leader is inclined to work positively and constructively toward restoring bilateral dialogue. Therefore, it is not excluded that the December summit in Florida could become a venue for potential historic negotiations in international politics.

Do you think Vladimir Putin will travel to the US to attend the summit in person, or will another official lead the delegation due to security and diplomatic restrictions? Could a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin help reduce global tensions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!