Based on the enforcement document in the proceedings of the Jizzakh regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, relevant enforcement actions were carried out regarding a loan debt in the amount of 105 million soums to be recovered from an LLC in favor of JSC "Turonbank".

During the enforcement process, the debt was recovered in full, in cash, and the interests of the plaintiff bank were ensured.

Thus, the long-standing loan debt was eliminated, and the requirements specified in the enforcement document were practically fulfilled.

Note: fulfilling credit obligations on time serves not only to maintain financial stability, but also to prevent excessive enforcement actions and additional expenses.