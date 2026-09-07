The new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyone

·59·Uzbekistan
The new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyone

An unexpected and very affordable solution has finally been found to the travel problem between the capital and Parkent, one of the most picturesque resort areas in Tashkent region! Starting today, thousands of passengers will no longer need to look for a taxi, get stuck in traffic jams, and most importantly, spend large sums of money. So, what does the secret and major construction project that lasted for over 1.5 years include, and who will find the electric train especially convenient?

A 24-kilometer miracle: How was the new railway built?

According to the press service of "Uzbekistan Railways" JSC, the new "Baytqorgon – Parkent" railway line, launched in January 2025, has been fully completed. This massive infrastructure project has radically transformed the appearance of the region in a short period:

  • A fully electrified railway network with a length of 24 km;

  • 3 massive reinforced concrete bridges and 1 road overpass;

  • 76 complex water drainage structures;

  • 16 road and railway crossings equipped with modern safety systems;

  • A new "Parkent" station with 50 seats, serving passengers simultaneously.

The new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyone

Ticket prices and opportunities

"The new electric train launched on the 'Parkent-Tashkent-Parkent' route will not only serve the population commuting to the capital for work, but will also help elevate the tourism potential of Parkent district to a new level."

All conditions have been created for passengers on the train, which can safely transport up to 1,154 people to their destination at a time:

Indicator / Service

Details

Travel time

only 50 minutes

Number of seats

586 comfortable seats

Ticket price for adults

up to 10,000 UZS

Children's ticket (under 10 years old)

6,500 UZS

This project will allow tourists heading to Parkent's fresh-air mountainous areas and recreation spots to arrive cheaply and quickly without traffic jams.

Instead of paying 30-40 thousand UZS for taxis, would you choose to travel for 10 thousand UZS in 50 minutes on a modern air-conditioned train? Which other districts do you think should also have high-speed train lines built?

Leave your opinion in the comments and send this news via Telegram to your acquaintances who frequently visit Parkent and to your family chats!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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