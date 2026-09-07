Appeals are not being ignored

Special attention is being paid to the lawful resolution of appeals from individuals and legal entities received by the Khorezm regional department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and its territorial divisions.

In particular, over the past 8 months of the current year, a total of 4,240 appeals were received, of which 3,856 appeals were resolved. Out of the resolved appeals, 1,328 were satisfied, and legal explanations were provided for 2,528. 83 appeals were left unexamined and the consideration of 21 was terminated.

Furthermore, in order to create conveniences for citizens, the head of the department held a total of 32 mobile receptions in remote areas of the region every Wednesday. During these receptions, the appeals of a total of 717 citizens were heard, and their problems were placed under special control and ensured to be reviewed.