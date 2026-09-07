All participants of the U-20 Asian Cup confirmed

·2·Sport
All participants of the U-20 Asian Cup confirmed

All 16 participants for the final stage of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, to be hosted by China, have been confirmed. Following the conclusion of the qualifiers, the continent's strongest youth national teams have secured their spots in the decisive tournament.

Led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullaev, the Uzbekistan U-20 national team demonstrated absolute dominance in Group B, winning all three matches. Our representatives defeated the Syria national team 3-0 in the final decisive round, securing first place in the group and qualifying directly for the continental championship.

The following national teams will compete in the final stage of the tournament:

  • Host: China (qualified automatically)

  • Group winners: Uzbekistan, South Korea, DPR Korea, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Japan, Indonesia

  • Best runners-up: Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, India, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia

The final round of the U-20 Asian Cup will be held in stadiums across China from March 24 to April 1, 2027.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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