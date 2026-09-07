Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post

·68·Uzbekistan
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post

Pulat Bobozhanov, known for serving as the Minister of Internal Affairs for seven and a half years and working in the Presidential Administration since March of last year, has been unexpectedly relieved of his post. Not only him, but the entire advisory institution where he operated has been liquidated. So, to which system is the former minister moving now, and what political maneuver lies behind these drastic changes?

Drastic decision: Which positions were abolished?

As part of the efforts to streamline the Presidential Administration, an unexpected decision was made. The position of the President's Advisor on Personnel and its department have been completely abolished.

Instead, the duties were redistributed to other services:

  • To the Compliance Service: Entrusted with conducting policy in the fields of state awards, heraldry, and coordinating the activities of local government bodies.

  • To the Advisor's Department: The task of increasing the efficiency of the makhalla institution was transferred to the President's department for representative bodies and youth affairs.

Pulat Bobozhanov's new mission

"Pulat Bobozhanov has been released from his post as deputy presidential advisor on personnel due to a transfer to another job," reported Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

Recall that Bobozhanov had been working as a deputy to presidential advisor Gafurjon Mirzayev since March 2025. Now their paths are crossing again, but this time in a completely new structure with expanded powers.

The new "Command" of the Makhallas Association

Today, Gafurjon Mirzayev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan – Chairman of the Makhallas Association of Uzbekistan. According to sources, the leadership structure is being formed as follows:

Full Name

New Position

Previous Position

Gafurjon Mirzayev

Deputy Prime Minister – Chairman of the Association

Presidential Advisor on Personnel

Samandar Sadullayev

First Deputy Chairman of the Association

Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance

Pulat Bobozhanov

Deputy Chairman of the Association

Deputy Presidential Advisor

What do you think, can the arrival of such experienced and former "law enforcement" system leaders to the Makhallas Association dramatically improve the situation in the makhallas?

Leave your opinion in the comments below and be among the first to share this important political news with your friends via Telegram!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreementWill border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreementToday, 15:59The new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyoneThe new railway leading from Tashkent to Parkent amazed everyoneToday, 15:55Dutor, national dance, and doira clubs are opening in secondary schoolsDutor, national dance, and doira clubs are opening in secondary schoolsToday, 08:33A Turn in the Skies: Uzbekistan may surpass Kazakhstan in aircraft fleet sizeA Turn in the Skies: Uzbekistan may surpass Kazakhstan in aircraft fleet sizeToday, 08:28Uzbekistan achieves major success in the "Global Peace Index 2026"Uzbekistan achieves major success in the "Global Peace Index 2026"Today, 08:20Which universities in Uzbekistan have the strongest personnel? Quality index of 20 HEIs...Which universities in Uzbekistan have the strongest personnel? Quality index of 20 HEIs...Today, 08:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards
Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced
Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced