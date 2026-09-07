Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post

Pulat Bobozhanov, known for serving as the Minister of Internal Affairs for seven and a half years and working in the Presidential Administration since March of last year, has been unexpectedly relieved of his post. Not only him, but the entire advisory institution where he operated has been liquidated. So, to which system is the former minister moving now, and what political maneuver lies behind these drastic changes?

Drastic decision: Which positions were abolished?

As part of the efforts to streamline the Presidential Administration, an unexpected decision was made. The position of the President's Advisor on Personnel and its department have been completely abolished.

Instead, the duties were redistributed to other services:

To the Compliance Service: Entrusted with conducting policy in the fields of state awards, heraldry, and coordinating the activities of local government bodies.

To the Advisor's Department: The task of increasing the efficiency of the makhalla institution was transferred to the President's department for representative bodies and youth affairs.

Pulat Bobozhanov's new mission

"Pulat Bobozhanov has been released from his post as deputy presidential advisor on personnel due to a transfer to another job," reported Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

Recall that Bobozhanov had been working as a deputy to presidential advisor Gafurjon Mirzayev since March 2025. Now their paths are crossing again, but this time in a completely new structure with expanded powers.

The new "Command" of the Makhallas Association

Today, Gafurjon Mirzayev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan – Chairman of the Makhallas Association of Uzbekistan. According to sources, the leadership structure is being formed as follows:

Full Name New Position Previous Position Gafurjon Mirzayev Deputy Prime Minister – Chairman of the Association Presidential Advisor on Personnel Samandar Sadullayev First Deputy Chairman of the Association Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Pulat Bobozhanov Deputy Chairman of the Association Deputy Presidential Advisor

What do you think, can the arrival of such experienced and former "law enforcement" system leaders to the Makhallas Association dramatically improve the situation in the makhallas?

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