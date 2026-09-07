Husanov and Donnarumma's blunder almost cost Manchester City dearly!

·89·Sport
Husanov and Donnarumma's blunder almost cost Manchester City dearly!

In the third round of the Premier League, Manchester Citydefeated league debutants Coventry with a narrow 1-0 scoreline. However, behind this victory lay moments that occurred early in the match, freezing the hearts of thousands of fans in the stadium. Uzbek defender Abdukodir Husanov and star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were involved in an unexpected error that could have dealt a heavy blow to the 'Cityzens'. So, what actually happened in that 6th minute, and why did Enzo Maresca criticize Husanov after the game?

Decided by millimeters: How did the drama begin?

Just 6 minutes into the match at the Etihad Stadium, City fans experienced a real shock. Experts from the prestigious esteemedkompany.com portal analyzed this episode in detail:

  • Unexpected pass: Defender Abdukodir Husanov, under pressure, passed the ball back to Donnarumma, who was standing on his own goal line;

  • Error in reception: Donnarumma made a clumsy mistake in stopping the ball, and it rolled toward the net;

  • A few millimeters: The Italian goalkeeper dived at the last second, clearing the ball just millimeters before it fully crossed the line, saving an own goal;

  • Frank Lampard's side unexpectedly missed the chance to open the scoring and completely change the script of the game.

The head coach's frank admission

“This is Gigio! We know he is a very good goalkeeper! I don't think Abdukodir Husanov's pass to Gigio in that situation was the right decision. But he made several good saves, and we are happy with him,” said 'Cityzens' boss Enzo Maresca openly.

Indeed, Donnarumma showed once again that he has a weakness in starting attacks from the lowest point with his feet. But after his initial mistake, he became a true hero.

The true heroes of the victory and statistics

Player

Role in the match

Key impact

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Goalkeeper

After the error, at least 3 decisive saves secured the 3 points

Abdukodir Husanov

Right-back

After the 6th-minute situation, throughout the rest of the match flawless and reliable performed

Erling Haaland

Striker

The one who decided the match the only goal was the author

Without Donnarumma's saves, Manchester Citywould certainly have dropped points in this game. As for Husanov, he overcame the initial nervousness and left no chance for the opposing wingers for the rest of the minutes.

In your opinion, who was more to blame in this situation: Abdukodir Husanov for passing in an awkward position, or Donnarumma for failing to control the ball in a simple situation? Do you agree with Maresca's thoughts on Husanov?

Leave your opinion in the comments and send this analysis of the controversial situation to all your football-loving friends via Telegram!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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