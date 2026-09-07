SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

·27·Technology
SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

Aerospace giant SpaceX has completed another successful space mission, delivering 27 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. According to ixbt.com, this operation is a key part of consistent efforts to expand the global internet network and provide high-speed connectivity from space. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle selected for this mission lifted off on September 6 at 7:26 AM local time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. The rocket's technical precision and well-calculated trajectory allowed for the mission objectives to be met without any issues.

Reusable technologies and flight details

During the flight, the first stage of the rocket successfully returned to Earth. For the B1088 booster, this was its nineteenth flight. Experts noted that this stage performed a soft landing on the autonomous spaceport drone ship named "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean. Currently, SpaceX's absolute record for reusability of a first stage stands at 37 flights.

The upper stage of the rocket continued the flight successfully, deploying 27 spacecraft into the designated orbit. All processes proceeded as planned, and the satellites reached their full operational positions approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

Global network and current year statistics

This successful launch marked the 103rd mission carried out using Falcon 9 rockets in 2026. Statistics show that 80 of the total flights this year have been dedicated to expanding the Starlink orbital constellation and deploying new equipment.

Currently, the total number of active Starlink satellites in orbit has exceeded 11,000. This further enhances network capabilities worldwide and accelerates the provision of internet access to remote areas.

It is noted that all current Starlink flights are being conducted exclusively from Vandenberg. Launches in Florida have been temporarily paused until the Starship rocket becomes operational at the company's spaceport in that state.

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