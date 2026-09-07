October 21 – Uzbek Language Day

·31·Society
October 21 – Uzbek Language Day

Undoubtedly, one of the values that manifests a people's identity is their national language. Language is the guarantee, and if necessary, the fundamental condition for the survival and prosperity of a nation.

Indeed, in today's precarious times, it is natural for every nation and every independent state to prioritize the preservation and development of its mother tongue in order to ensure its national interests.

Today, the Prosecutor General's Office held a meeting via videoconference regarding the organization of spiritual and educational events in the regions in connection with the upcoming October 21, "Uzbek Language Day," as well as the organization of various competitions among employees under the theme "A nation lives through its mother tongue!"

The event reviewed the implementation of the Prosecutor General's order on holding a competition titled "A nation lives through its mother tongue!"

The competition will be held in three categories: "systemic-analytical work competition," "literacy competition," and "poetry and oratory competition."

Responsible officials from the central apparatus of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau also participated in this meeting. They shared their views on the need for employees to further enhance the status and prestige of the Uzbek language as the state language, to ensure full and correct use of the state language's potential in all spheres of social life—including public administration, modern and innovative technologies, military affairs, medicine, and others—and to ensure that the state language occupies a worthy place in information and communication technologies, particularly on the global Internet network.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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