Royal Belgian Football Association demands explanation from FIFA over Folarin Balogun controversy

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Royal Belgian Football Association demands explanation from FIFA over Folarin Balogun controversy

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has demanded official answers from FIFA regarding the controversial overturning of Folarin Balogun's suspension and announced it will not support Gianni Infantino's re-election. The dispute arose ahead of the World Cup Round of 16 match between the USA and Belgium, sparking significant backlash within the international sports community. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the BBC, US national team striker Folarin Balogun was allowed to play against Belgium despite receiving a red card in his previous match. FIFA decided to suspend the player's one-month ban for one year, causing confusion regarding tournament rules. Although the Belgians eventually won 4-1 and eliminated the hosts, this rule violation drew serious criticism from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the RBFA.

Transparency and governance issues

Following the decision, serious discontent surfaced behind the scenes. The Belgian side officially demanded that FIFA provide clear grounds for the decision and explain how such cases will be regulated in the future. RBFA President Pascal van Damme openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of communication from the world football governing body.

“Two months have passed since the events, but our questions remain unanswered,” the BBC quotes Van Damme as saying. “Given the importance of transparency for all stakeholders, we request the necessary clarifications. We also want to explore how existing processes can be improved to ensure such cases are handled fairly and consistently in the future.”

Historical exception and political interference

The overturning of Folarin Balogun's suspension has been recorded as one of the rarest incidents in football history. Out of 189 red cards shown in the history of the World Cup, only Garrincha of Brazil in 1962 and now Folarin Balogun have escaped a subsequent match ban. No other player's suspension has been lifted during a tournament.

The scale of the conflict was further widened by reports that US President Donald Trump and White House officials intervened directly, pressuring FIFA. Despite widespread disapproval, FIFA acted based on Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which grants the organization the right to partially or fully suspend disciplinary measures.

The RBFA and UEFA, along with other confederations, reiterated their commitment to transparency, strong governance, and clear processes in decision-making. However, against the backdrop of this situation, the Belgian football leadership's decision not to support Gianni Infantino's future tenure is impacting political relations in the international football arena.

BelgiumFIFAFolarin BalogunGianni InfantinoFootball Controversy
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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