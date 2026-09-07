Will border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreement

·57·Uzbekistan
Will border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreement

Bureaucracy, lengthy inspections, and customs barriers that have plagued entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan's foreign trade for years are on the threshold of drastic changes. During negotiations in the capital between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and World Customs Organization Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya (Note: Yan Sonders as in source), important figures and agreements directly impacting the country's economy were revealed. So, how is cargo transportation across borders becoming instantaneous, and how much will this accelerate Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization?

A turning point in numbers: Clearance in 20 minutes

Thanks to implemented digitalization and a transparent system, unprecedented indicators have been achieved in export and import processes:

  • 94% — export cargoes are now processed under a fully simplified procedure;

  • 87% — import cargoes enter the country without excessive barriers;

  • 20 minutes — the time for processing customs declarations has been reduced to this extent;

  • Strategy until 2030 — a long-term program for the complete modernization of the customs service is being implemented.

A new era for entrepreneurs: How is the risk of corruption being cut?

"Digital solutions that ensure effective cooperation between customs authorities and business serve to reduce administrative barriers and minimize the human factor and corruption risks."

Thanks to the new system, direct communication between customs officers and entrepreneurs has been transferred to electronic platforms. This, in turn, not only saves time and money, but also serves as a main tool in putting an end to the shadow economy.

Will border queues become a thing of the past? A 20-minute customs "revolution" and an unexpected agreement

Key agreements on the path to the WTO

During the negotiations, the issue of accelerating Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) became one of the most pressing topics:

Direction

Main goal and result

Digitalization

100% harmonization of customs systems with international standards

Legislation

Introducing new norms based on the requirements of international conventions

Training

Retraining personnel using the most advanced global practices

"Roadmap"

Adopting a joint plan covering all specific measures

In your opinion, will these simplifications at border and customs posts lead to lower prices in the domestic market, or do unresolved barriers still remain for entrepreneurs?

Express your opinion in the comments and send this important news via Telegram to your partners operating in the business and trade sectors!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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