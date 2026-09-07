Crimean amateur astronomer discovers new 100-meter asteroid

Gennady Borisov, an amateur astronomer living in the village of Nauchniy in Crimea, has made another significant discovery, identifying a new asteroid with a diameter of approximately 100 meters. According to ixbt.com, the discovery of this celestial body has sparked great interest in the scientific community, as such findings are crucial for studying the movement of objects in space. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It has been determined that the new asteroid is located near Mars and follows an elongated orbital trajectory. It initially approaches the Red Planet before moving toward the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. The scientist emphasizes that the trajectory of this celestial body poses no threat to Earth.

Capabilities of custom-built telescopes

Gennady Borisov is also known for independently designing and building the telescopes necessary for his research. Living in the village of Nauchniy in the Bakhchisaray district, he regularly observes the cosmos using his own optical instruments. Having made his first successful discoveries in 2013, the expert has now become the author of dozens of major findings.

Throughout his career, the amateur astronomer has discovered not only small objects but also objects of global scientific importance. In 2019, he was among the first to identify the first interstellar comet in history. Later, this celestial body was named after its discoverer.

Activity and safety issues

In recent months, the scientist's observations have become even more productive. Between May and August 2026 alone, Borisov managed to record nine near-Earth asteroids, each measuring several tens of meters. Such consistent results demonstrate the amateur astronomer's professional level of work.

At the same time, the expert monitors not only safe objects but also potentially hazardous ones. Specifically, in April 2024, he announced the discovery of an asteroid nearly 200 meters in diameter that could potentially pose a threat to Earth. Such warnings are one of the first steps in ensuring our planet's safety.

In total, Gennady Borisov currently has over 150 asteroids and 16 comets to his credit. This immense achievement clearly shows that it is possible to make significant contributions to astronomy even under simple conditions and independently.