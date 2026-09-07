Enzo Maresca explains why Erling Haaland needs to be rested

·1·Sport
Enzo Maresca explains why Erling Haaland needs to be rested

Manchester Cityhead coach Enzo Maresca shared his plans regarding the workload and playing time of the team's star striker Erling Haaland.

The 26-year-old Norwegian goalscorer has started all 4 matches played so far this new season, scoring 3 goals. On Saturday, September 5, Haaland's lone goal secured a vital 1-0 victory for the 'Citizens' against Coventry. However, Manchester Cityboss emphasized that the striker cannot play in every single match.

“We need to protect Erling because the season is very long. There will be games where we need to give him a rest,” the Italian manager was quoted as saying by The Touchline publication.

A busy schedule awaits the Manchester side: on Tuesday evening, the team will play away against Porto in the first round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaErling HaalandPremier LeagueChampions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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