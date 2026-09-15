Indifference to loan debt – motor vehicle seized

During an enforcement proceeding under the jurisdiction of the Jizzax Regional Administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau (MIB), it was revealed that debtor L.K. had outstanding loan obligations.

In order to recover the debt and ensure compliance with the enforcement document requirements, a motor vehicle belonging to the debtor was seized in the prescribed manner.

This measure is aimed at covering the loan debt, ensuring recovery, and practically executing the requirements of the enforcement document. If the debt is not settled in the prescribed manner, other compulsory enforcement measures provided for by law may also be applied.

A loan is not just funds, but a financial obligation that must be fulfilled on time. Therefore, citizens are advised to make loan payments on time and prevent the accumulation of debt.