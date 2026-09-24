"It's our turn!": Lamine Yamal spoke about the UCL final - revealed his "revenge plan"

Lamine Yamal, the brightest wunderkind of European football, the star of Barcelona and the Spain national team, gave an exclusive interview to the influential French publication L'Équipe, making sensational statements regarding past heartbreaks in the Champions League and his grand goals for the new season.

In particular, recalling the dramatic encounter against Inter in the semi-finals of the 2025 UEFA Champions League (3:3 in the first leg, a 3:4 defeat in extra time of the return leg), the young forward expressed confidence that the Italians will never be able to repeat such a miracle: "Everything is simple here. If we had capitalized on our chances in that second game against Inter, we wouldn't have conceded a goal in the 90+3rd minute. We were a young team; at 20 years old, you cannot make decisions as cool-headedly as at 30. It is precisely these small details — the combination of luck and experience — that we are improving. Inter will never be able to repeat this, and this season is ours!".

He also did not hide the fact that former teammate Ousmane Dembélé succeeding with PSG in the UCL and influencing the Ballon d'Or race is giving him extra fuel: "Now it's our turn — we want to lift this trophy over our heads. This inspires all of us: we want to be in Madrid and win in the final!".

So, can a matured and experienced Barcelona really return to the European throne, will Yamal be able to lead the team towards the final in Madrid, and how will a potential rematch against Inter end?

"The lesson of the 90+3rd minute, the Dembélé effect, and Madrid ambition": 5 main points of Yamal's interview

The hottest thoughts from the interview given to L'Équipe:

The Inter phenomenon will not happen again: Yamal called the Milanese team's victory in the 2025 semi-final a matter of luck and circumstance, emphasizing that this situation will not repeat itself;

The price paid for youth and inexperience: The forward openly admitted that the team was young at the time, and making decisions at 20 is not as cool-headed as that of 30-year-old experienced players, which led to the goal in the 90+3rd minute;

Working on small details: Barcelona has drawn the right conclusions from that bitter defeat and perfected the balance of luck and experience;

Powerful motivation from Dembélé and PSG: Ousmane Dembélé winning trophies with the Paris club and contending for the Ballon d'Or gives Lamine a huge impetus;

The main target - the UCL final in Madrid: Barcelona's sole and firm goal this season is to reach the final and win the championship trophy.

Barcelona's evolution in the UCL: A comparison of 2025 semi-final mistakes and today's ambitions

Analysis of the Catalan club's growth dynamics and key factors:

Indicators and aspects 2025: Semi-final against Inter New season: The path to the Madrid final Squad status Very young, emotionally vulnerable squad Experienced, tactically mature core Decision in decisive moments Loss of focus in the 90+3rd minute (3:3, 3:4) Cool-headed concentration and control until the end of the game Lamine Yamal's position Young talent, first major play-off tests The team's main leader and absolute star Attitude and mood "We lacked experience and luck" "Inter cannot repeat this, it's our turn" External motivation factor Adapting to the strength of opponents Championship as a response to Dembélé and PSG's success Ultimate strategic goal Reaching the semi-final stage Lifting the UCL trophy in the final in Madrid

Football expertise and tactical analysis: Why did Yamal's confession start a new era for the Catalans?

Conclusions of European football analysts and sports commentators:

The culture of learning the right lessons from defeat: Yamal's open admission, without sugarcoating the difficult 3:3 and 3:4 matches against Inter, saying openly "we were young, we couldn't make quick decisions," demonstrates how much he has matured; this defeat served to strengthen the Catalans mentally;

The symbolic power of the "Madrid final": Holding the Champions League final in the city of the eternal rival — Madrid — is a twofold honor and additional motivation for Barcelona; Yamal's direct mention of Madrid shows that a maximum combat-ready spirit is reigning in the team's locker room;

The Dembélé factor and clash of ambitions: Dembélé reaching a high level in Paris and contending for individual awards forces Lamine Yamal to push his potential to an even higher level; Yamal aims to become the world's number 1 player this season not just through individual skill, but by bringing a trophy to the team;

The tactical maturity of the Catalans: The current Barça is learning not to lose control of the game, to keep the ball in the 90+ minutes, and to maintain defensive balance; these qualities will be the master key in breaking down pragmatic giants like Inter or PSG.

Lamine Yamal's candid statement announced to the entire continent that Barcelona is no longer just a young team that plays beautifully, but a formidable force that has come to seize the European throne.

In your opinion, will a matured and experienced Lamine Yamal be able to lead Barcelona to the UCL final in Madrid and win the trophy? Was inexperience really the only thing that let them down in that semi-final defeat against Inter? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational article dedicated to the wunderkind of European football with all football fans!