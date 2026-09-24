Fiery start in Saudi Arabia: Gulf Cup kicks off with dramatic matches

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Fiery start in Saudi Arabia: Gulf Cup kicks off with dramatic matches

The prestigious and uncompromising tournament eagerly awaited by Middle Eastern football fans — the Arabian Gulf Cup — has officially kicked off on the green pitches of Saudi Arabia. The Group A matchday 1 fixtures held on September 23 will be remembered for intense confrontations, an unexpected own goal, and developments of special significance for Uzbek football fans. Tournament hosts Saudi Arabia secured a 1–0 victory over Kuwait in a very difficult and nervy encounter thanks to an own goal scored by Kuwait's Al-Haqan in the 73rd minute, becoming the group leader.

In the group's second marquee match, Iraq and Oman played out a hard-fought 1–1 draw. Qasim opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute of the game, to which Al-Rawahi replied in the 67th minute. The most notable aspect of this match was that Pakhtakor Tashkent legionnaires, central defender Zaid Tahsin and star striker Ayman Hussein, started in the lineup for the Iraq national team; moreover, Ayman Hussein demonstrated his skill by providing a brilliant assist for his team's only goal. For context, Group B of this major tournament, which consists of two groups, features the UAE, Qatar, Yemen, and the tournament's reigning champions, Bahrain.

So, can Saudi Arabia clinch the championship on home soil, is Iraq led by the Pakhtakor stars capable of reclaiming the cup, and will Bahrain be able to defend their title?

"Own goal drama, Ayman's assist, and the reigning champions": 5 main points of matchday 1

Key facts and results from the opening matches of the Gulf Cup:

  • Minimal victory for the hosts: Saudi Arabia defeated Kuwait 1–0; Al-Haqan put the ball into his own net in the 73rd minute;

  • Pakhtakor stars in the starting lineup: Zaid Tahsin and Ayman Hussein acted from the first minutes for Iraq, forming the core of the team;

  • Ayman Hussein's assist: The Tashkent club's forward assisted Qasim's goal in the 6th minute, becoming one of the heroes of the match;

  • Iraq and Oman stalemate: In a fierce contest, Oman's representative Al-Rawahi leveled the score in the 67th minute, sharing the points (1–1);

  • Group B and reigning champions Bahrain: Bahrain are the reigning winners of the tournament; they will compete in Group B alongside the UAE, Qatar, and Yemen.

Gulf Cup 2026: Group A matchday 1 statistics and tournament lineup comparison

Complete protocol and group configuration of the opening fixtures:

Match and Group

Score and Recorded Result

Goalscorers and Course of Events

Standings Position

Saudi Arabia — Kuwait

1 : 0

Al-Haqan (73, own goal) — Kuwait's defense unexpectedly faltered

Saudi Arabia — 3 points (Leader)

Iraq — Oman

1 : 1

Qasim (6) — Assist: Ayman Hussein (Pakhtakor)

Al-Rawahi (67)

Iraq — 1 point, Oman — 1 point

Kuwait

0 points

The conceded own goal cost them dearly

Group A underdog

Group B Teams

UAE, Qatar, Bahrain (reigning champions), Yemen

Matches for this group are upcoming

Football expertise and analysis: Why is the Gulf Cup also interesting for Uzbek fans?

Conclusions of sports commentators and Asian football analysts:

  • The face of Pakhtakor and the Uzbekistan Super League: Zaid Tahsin and Ayman Hussein playing in the starting lineup of the Iraq national team and contributing to goals demonstrates the high international level of legionnaires who have arrived in the Uzbek championship; Ayman's top physical form is also an important guarantee for the "Lions'" domestic and continental matches;

  • Saudi Arabia's hard start and pragmatism: Hosts Saudi Arabia managed to beat Kuwait only via an own goal; this shows that the team still has problems in the attacking line, but by taking 3 points, they have strategically made the path to the playoffs much easier;

  • The "group of death" in Group B: Encounters between reigning champions Bahrain, Asian giants Qatar, and a strong UAE team will raise the semifinal standard of the Gulf Cup to the maximum;

  • Iraq's prospects in the tournament: Although a draw was recorded in the first matchday, Iraq remains one of the main contenders for the championship with its attacking potential and physical superiority; their next match against Saudi Arabia will decide the fate of the group.

The Gulf Cup in Saudi Arabia has kicked off intense intrigue right from the opening matchday, and subsequent matches will undoubtedly be even more heated.

In your opinion, which national team will win the main prize at this Gulf Cup taking place in Saudi Arabia? Can Pakhtakor striker Ayman Hussein become the tournament's top scorer? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis of Asian football with all football enthusiasts!

Gulf CupPakhtakorAyman HusseinAl-Haqan own goal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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