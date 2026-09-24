The living legend of world football, the king of records Cristiano Ronaldo, at the age of 41, continues to remain not only on the pitch but also at the center of global sports media. In a recent interview, the captain of the Portugal national team was asked what is more important to him at this historic stage of his career: winning the UEFA Nations League trophy or conquering the fantastic milestone of 1,000 goals? Known for his uncompromising character and endless thirst for victory, the star forward didn't hesitate and gave an answer fitting a true champion: "Both. My goal is to achieve both: 1000 goals and winning the Nations League!".

Furthermore, Ronaldo touched upon the radical changes in the national team management, respectfully recalling the work of his former mentor Roberto Martínez, and spoke with great confidence about the era of the new head coach at the helm — the experienced Jorge Jesus: "This is a new era, and Martínez's work must also be highly appreciated — despite working in a foreign country and facing all the criticism directed at him, he continued his job well. Now we are managed by Jorge Jesus. Everyone knows him well, and I am confident that everything will be fine".

So, when will the 41-year-old Ronaldo conquer the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone, can Jorge Jesus's tactics lead Portugal to the continental throne again, and where does the record limit of this great star end?

“1000 goals, the Jesus era, and response to criticism”: 5 key points of Ronaldo's statement

The most sensational and important theses from Cristiano Ronaldo's interview:

Not giving up two huge goals: Ronaldo emphasized that he will not choose between a team trophy (Nations League) and a personal cosmic record (1000 goals), but will achieve both;

Iron will at 41: The striker demonstrated that, despite his age, he remains the main striking force and captain of the Portugal national team;

Complete trust in Jorge Jesus: Ronaldo expressed 100% confidence that the experience of the national team's new head coach, Jorge Jesus, will lead the team to new heights;

Respect for Roberto Martínez's work: Cristiano acknowledged the former coach for managing the team professionally even under external pressure and criticism;

A new era in Portuguese football: With the change in the national team's coaching staff and Ronaldo's renewed ambitions, they are aiming exclusively for gold in new tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal National Team: Comparison of Coaching Changes and Strategic Goals

Analysis of the new stage in the Portugal team and Ronaldo's tasks:

Criteria and directions The Roberto Martínez era The new era under Jorge Jesus Team head coach Roberto Martínez (foreign specialist) Jorge Jesus (experienced Portuguese coach) Pressure on the coach Criticism and difficulties in a foreign country An authority who knows local football and stars from the inside Ronaldo's status Team leader and main striker Captain, tactical anchor, and contender for the 1000th goal milestone Main team goal Renewing the squad and maintaining stability Absolute championship in the Nations League and major competitions Personal record Surpassing the 900+ goal barrier Reaching the milestone of 1000 official goals in football history Attitude and mood Acknowledgment of respect and resilience Steadfast optimism of the "everything will be fine" kind

Football Expertise and Analysis: Why Can Ronaldo Achieve 1000 Goals and the Trophy?

Conclusions of international sports commentators and football analysts:

1000 goals — a peak no one has ever reached in history: Scoring 1000 goals in official matches in modern football is considered an almost unthinkable figure; Ronaldo setting this as an open goal shows that his physical shape and motivation are still like that of a 25-year-old athlete;

The Jorge Jesus effect: Jesus is known as a supporter of attacking, dynamic, and disciplined football; he has managed to maximize the scoring potential of star strikers in Saudi Arabia and European clubs; this will further increase Ronaldo's efficiency in the national team;

Portugal's might in the Nations League: Portugal's squad currently ranks in the world's top three in terms of talent; such a star-studded squad led by Jesus can regularly supply Ronaldo with goalscoring chances;

The habit of forcing critics to remain silent: Every time talks about his age or the end of his career increased, Ronaldo responded on the pitch with his next hat-tricks and decisive goals; this spirit at the age of 41 is proof that he is a true phenomenon.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved once again with his words that for him age is just a number, and the main driving force is creating new history.

In your opinion, will the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo manage to score 1000 official goals before his career ends? Do you believe that the Portugal national team led by Jorge Jesus will be able to lift the Nations League trophy above their heads? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational article dedicated to the new ambitions of the king of football with all football fans!