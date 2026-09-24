Xiaomi presents red Transparent Special Edition models

Xiaomi has unveiled a special edition for its latest flagship models. According to ixbt.com, special versions called Transparent Special Edition have been released for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max devices. The new smartphones are distinguished by a red semi-transparent body and a set of special accessories designed in a unified style. This is reported by news source.

The main design solution of this special edition relies on the unique structure of the back panel. Experts note that the casing is not actually open, but is crafted through a multi-layered back panel with a special film. This solution creates a 3D effect, skillfully imitating the layout of the smartphone's internal components.

Design and interface harmony

The uniqueness of the exterior is also continued in the device's software. Special transparent wallpapers are installed for the main and secondary screens of the smartphones, ensuring a cohesive and perfect look for the overall design.

The manufacturer has turned the device not just into a technological gadget, but into a unique collector's item. The Transparent Special Edition set also includes a red semi-transparent charger and cable designed in the same style, forming a unified design concept.

Pricing and market demand

The prices for these special devices have been announced in the Chinese market. Accordingly, the Xiaomi 18 Pro model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is priced at 1500 USD, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max with the same storage capacity is valued at 1650 USD.

Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi's mobile division, stated that interest in the transparent version turned out to be higher than expected. As a result, the first batch of devices was completely sold out by customers in a short time.

Technically, the Transparent Special Edition versions fully replicate all the capabilities of the standard Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models. The difference lies only in the unique exterior decoration, color gamut, and exclusive accessories in the package.