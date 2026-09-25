Assistant prosecutor detained while receiving $4,700 in Tashkent region

An assistant prosecutor of Akhangaran district, Tashkent region, was exposed for demanding money from a citizen. During an operational raid conducted jointly by the State Security Service and the General Prosecutor's Office's Department of Internal Security, the official was caught red-handed while receiving 4,700 US dollars.

Pre-investigation checks revealed that he had promised to resolve the citizen's issue regarding a car purchase and sale, as well as to assist in obtaining a preferential bank loan of 600 million soms.

In return, a total of 12,000 dollars was demanded. Of this amount, 4,700 dollars were received during the operational raid, and it was revealed that another 1,300 dollars had been handed over previously.

Currently, the issue of initiating a criminal case regarding the incident is being considered.

Citizens are urged to report cases of corruption or other law violations via the SSS's short number 1520. According to official information, the confidentiality of the applicant's identity is guaranteed.