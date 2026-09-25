Assistant prosecutor detained while receiving $4,700 in Tashkent region

·50·Society
Assistant prosecutor detained while receiving $4,700 in Tashkent region

An assistant prosecutor of Akhangaran district, Tashkent region, was exposed for demanding money from a citizen. During an operational raid conducted jointly by the State Security Service and the General Prosecutor's Office's Department of Internal Security, the official was caught red-handed while receiving 4,700 US dollars.

Pre-investigation checks revealed that he had promised to resolve the citizen's issue regarding a car purchase and sale, as well as to assist in obtaining a preferential bank loan of 600 million soms.

In return, a total of 12,000 dollars was demanded. Of this amount, 4,700 dollars were received during the operational raid, and it was revealed that another 1,300 dollars had been handed over previously.

Currently, the issue of initiating a criminal case regarding the incident is being considered.

Citizens are urged to report cases of corruption or other law violations via the SSS's short number 1520. According to official information, the confidentiality of the applicant's identity is guaranteed.

Akhangaran district prosecutorState Security ServiceGeneral Prosecutor's Officecorruption
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Chain arrests in the SES system: Employees demanding bribes caught in four regionsChain arrests in the SES system: Employees demanding bribes caught in four regions29 July 11:43Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!29 July 12:192.8 billion soum gas case: Deputy prosecutor in Urgut arrested2.8 billion soum gas case: Deputy prosecutor in Urgut arrested13 July 12:52Disability allowance for bribes: Doctors caught in Samarkand and BogotDisability allowance for bribes: Doctors caught in Samarkand and Bogot30 July 13:09Judge's assistant caught with $53,000 in SurkhandaryaJudge's assistant caught with $53,000 in Surkhandarya12 May 17:33The deputy governor of Andijan region was detained while receiving $50,000The deputy governor of Andijan region was detained while receiving $50,0006 April 12:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan