Xiaomi Mijia Smart Thermometer 3 Pro becomes a hit

·28·Technology
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Thermometer 3 Pro becomes a hit

The new Mijia Smart Thermometer 3 Pro smart thermometer and hygrometer from Xiaomi has achieved great success even before sales began. According to ixbt.com, the device managed to raise 670,000 yuan on the Xiaomi Youpin crowdfunding platform with 5,912 participants. This figure indicates that the campaign's success rate reached 11,813 percent. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Currently, the new gadget for smart home enthusiasts is in the stage of being introduced to the general public. While the price for crowdfunding participants was 114 yuan, its recommended retail price is set at 149 yuan. Delivery of initial orders is scheduled to begin on September 29 of this year.

New generation sensor and expanded capabilities

The main difference between this model and previous generation devices is the addition of a carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration measurement function. The device is equipped with a modern, low-power CO2 sensor manufactured by Sensirion. As a result, the gadget monitors temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels in the air simultaneously.

A special color indicator is provided to assess air quality. Green, yellow, and red colors allow users to quickly understand when the room needs ventilation. To display information, the Mijia Smart Thermometer 3 Pro is equipped with a convenient 3.6-inch LCD display, which simultaneously shows the date, day of the week, time, and key climate indicators.

Integration with smart home systems

For user convenience, the screen can be controlled with a single touch, and the gadget itself can be used as a simple desk clock. It is possible to place the thermometer on a table or mount it conveniently on a wall. Powered by a single CR2450 battery, the device can operate continuously for up to one year.

Through Xiaomi Surge Smart Connectivity technology, this thermometer connects to the overall smart home system. When room parameters change, an air conditioner or humidifier can start automatically. If CO2 levels rise, a warning notification is provided via the Xiao Ai voice assistant. Additionally, all collected data is synchronized with the Mi Home app, helping to create charts of microclimate changes.

XiaomiSmart ThermometerGadgetsSmart HomeSensirion
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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