Starlink Mobile service launched in Uganda

·3·Technology
Starlink Mobile service launched in Uganda

A significant step has been taken to radically improve connectivity in remote and rural areas. Starlink has launched a direct-to-cell satellite service in Uganda in partnership with local operator Airtel Uganda. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this new technology allows communication via smartphones even in remote and uninhabited areas where traditional cellular networks do not reach. This step opens up access to digital infrastructure for millions of people.

A solution for areas without mobile coverage

The Starlink Mobile service is designed to work with standard smartphones without requiring additional equipment. For now, the service is intended for owners of compatible Android smartphones, allowing users to exchange messages and stay connected via internet applications.

The introduction of this modern technology helps solve connectivity problems in geographical areas where building terrestrial base stations is difficult or economically inefficient. Starlink representatives note that potentially millions of people will have access to this coverage.

Second market on the African continent

Uganda has become the second country on the African continent where this innovative service has been introduced. As a reminder, the Starlink Mobile service was first launched on the continent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Airtel Uganda has announced a special promotion to create favorable conditions for new customers. According to it, users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial period until October 23 of this year, although additional operator terms apply to this promotion.

The connection process is organized simply, and all operations are carried out through the familiar MyAirtel application. This makes using the service even more accessible and convenient.

StarlinkUgandaAirtelTechnologyMobile Connectivity
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starlink enters the Ugandan market with high-speed satellite internetStarlink enters the Ugandan market with high-speed satellite internet3 September 13:21Starlink launches direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity in PanamaStarlink launches direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity in Panama19 September 12:22Starlink to test direct smartphone communication in MalaysiaStarlink to test direct smartphone communication in Malaysia3 August 13:51UK plans to distribute internet from the stratosphere as an alternative to StarlinkUK plans to distribute internet from the stratosphere as an alternative to Starlink17 September 15:56Expansion of the Starlink V3 orbital constellation to begin in 2026Expansion of the Starlink V3 orbital constellation to begin in 202616 September 13:58Starlink internet to be tested on farms in the UKStarlink internet to be tested on farms in the UK15 September 17:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test