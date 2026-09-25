Starlink Mobile service launched in Uganda

A significant step has been taken to radically improve connectivity in remote and rural areas. Starlink has launched a direct-to-cell satellite service in Uganda in partnership with local operator Airtel Uganda. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this new technology allows communication via smartphones even in remote and uninhabited areas where traditional cellular networks do not reach. This step opens up access to digital infrastructure for millions of people.

A solution for areas without mobile coverage

The Starlink Mobile service is designed to work with standard smartphones without requiring additional equipment. For now, the service is intended for owners of compatible Android smartphones, allowing users to exchange messages and stay connected via internet applications.

The introduction of this modern technology helps solve connectivity problems in geographical areas where building terrestrial base stations is difficult or economically inefficient. Starlink representatives note that potentially millions of people will have access to this coverage.

Second market on the African continent

Uganda has become the second country on the African continent where this innovative service has been introduced. As a reminder, the Starlink Mobile service was first launched on the continent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Airtel Uganda has announced a special promotion to create favorable conditions for new customers. According to it, users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial period until October 23 of this year, although additional operator terms apply to this promotion.

The connection process is organized simply, and all operations are carried out through the familiar MyAirtel application. This makes using the service even more accessible and convenient.