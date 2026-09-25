Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Compared

Renowned insider Ice Universe has compared the software capabilities of two leading flagships in the mobile technology market: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and the latest Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. ixbt.com reports that the interface animations and micro-interaction elements of the devices were the main focus during the testing process. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports that.

The expert noted that the most significant difference is clearly visible when opening and closing albums in the gallery app. The ColorOS 17 shell on the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max expands the interface starting exactly from the user's touch point and collapses it with the same smoothness.

At the same time, it was noted that the same transition process in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and its One UI 9.0 interface appears sharper and lacks a specific animation, which affects the user experience.

Differences in interfaces

Previously, Ice Universe had demonstrated other interesting features of the ColorOS 17 shell, including dynamic lighting effects that capture user attention and small interactive responses to movements. In his opinion, it is these small details that create a sense of a cohesive and lively interface.

According to the analysis, Samsung is significantly lagging behind Oppo in this regard. One UI 9.0 gives the impression of not being sufficiently refined at the micro-interaction level.

Currently, ColorOS 17 demonstrates a more proactive approach to smooth transitions and linking animations directly to user actions, which is important for modern smartphone users in daily use.