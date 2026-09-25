Qatar defeats reigning champion in Gulf Cup

·15·Sport
Qatar defeats reigning champion in Gulf Cup

Teams in Group B started the tournament confidently at the Gulf Cup taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In both matches of the 1st round, the winners scored two or more goals against their opponents.

Big win for UAE

The UAE, coached by Zlatko Dalic, defeated Yemen 4:0. The goals were scored by Jimenez (26, 51), Yemeni defender Sahal (36 — own goal), and Pereira (45+4).

Qatar stops the champion

One of the notable results of the day was recorded in the Qatar vs Bahrain match. The wards of Julen Lopetegui defeated the reigning champion 2:0.

For Qatar, Khoukhi opened the scoring in the 61st minute, while Al-Haydos successfully converted a penalty in the 90+9th minute to set the final score.

Thus, in Group B, after the 1st round, UAE and Qatar started the competition with victories. Earlier, the first-round matches had been held in Group A.

Gulf CupUAEQatarZlatko Dalic
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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