Uzbekistan U-23 crushes Saudi Arabia by a large margin to reach the semifinals

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Uzbekistan U-23 crushes Saudi Arabia by a large margin to reach the semifinals

In the quarterfinal stage of the Asian Games, the Uzbekistan U-23 Olympic national team faced one of the continent's football powerhouses — the Saudi Arabia U-23 team, defeating their opponent 3:0 and securing a ticket to the semifinals. Ravshan Khaydarov's charges left no chance for the Arab team led by renowned Italian specialist Luigi Di Biagio.

As early as the 12th minute of the match, Dilshod Murtozayev opened the scoring, giving our representatives the lead. Maintaining the initiative in the second half, our youth team brought the score to a convincing margin in the 78th minute with an accurate strike from Azizbek Tulqinbekov. Firdavs Abdurahmonov, who came onto the pitch in the 81st minute, netted the 3rd goal against the Saudi goal just five minutes later in the 86th minute, putting a final point in the match. Thanks to the reliable actions of goalkeeper Samandar Muratbayev and the defensive line, a clean sheet was maintained.

“3:0 score, super-sub, and Di Biagio's defeat”: 5 key points of the quarterfinals

The most important facts from the historic victory at the Asian Games:

  • Large-margin victory: The Uzbekistan U-23 team defeated Saudi Arabia 3:0 to reach the semifinals;

  • Murtozayev's quick goal: The goal scored by Dilshod Murtozayev in the 12th minute laid the foundation for complete control over the game's scenario;

  • Khaydarov's spot-on substitution: Firdavs Abdurahmonov, who came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, scored in the 86th minute to solidify the victory;

  • Di Biagio's tactics failed: The Saudis led by the Italian coach could not respond to the pressing of the Uzbek team;

  • Clean sheet and reliable defense: The defensive line led by Samandar Muratbayev prevented the opponent from creating almost any dangerous situations throughout the 90 minutes.

Match protocol: Uzbekistan U-23 and Saudi Arabia U-23 clash in numbers

Full statistical details of the quarterfinal match:

Indicators

Uzbekistan U-23 national team

Saudi Arabia U-23 national team

Final score

3:0 (Semifinal ticket)

0:3 (Said farewell to the tournament)

Goalscorers

D. Murtozayev (12'), A. Tulqinbekov (78'), F. Abdurahmonov (86')

Failed to score

Head coach

Ravshan Khaydarov

Luigi Di Biagio

Goalkeeper performance

Samandar Muratbayev (Clean sheet)

Yazan Alruvaiili (Conceded 3 goals)

Key substitutions

O. Karimov (62'), D. Abdullayev (81'), F. Abdurahmonov (81'), N. Ibraimov (85'), Sh. Shodiboyev (85')

T. Algumayl (46'), A. Albishri (64'), S. Almutxari (64')

Football expertise: Why Uzbekistan utterly surpassed Saudi Arabia in every aspect?

Conclusions of experts and sports analysts:

  • Tactical maturity and midfield control: The balanced scheme chosen by Ravshan Khaydarov completely blocked the Saudis' swift flank attacks; Fayzullayev, Jumayev, and Urinboyev did not let the opponent breathe freely in the center;

  • Set-pieces and pressing efficiency: After the first goal in the match, the team did not drop back, applying active counter-attack and pressing methods; Tulqinbekov's goal in the 78th minute completely broke the psychological pressure;

  • Bold march towards medals: This generation has once again proven with its physical prowess and gaming discipline that it is the main contender for the main gold medal of the Asian Games.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan U-23 team led by Ravshan Khaydarov manage to win the main prize of the Asian Games — the gold medal? Personally, how do you assess the 3:0 victory over Saudi Arabia? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share our team's victory with all football fans!

Uzbekistan U-23Saudi Arabia U-23Asian Games quarterfinalsRavshan Khaydarov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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