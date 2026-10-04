It is revealed that Murod Nazarov has a chicken and a rooster (video)

·1·Society
It is revealed that Murod Nazarov has a chicken and a rooster (video)

In an interview with blogger Jahongir Latipov, host of the "Pulnews" show, well-known entrepreneur Murod Nazarov shared that he has a chicken and a rooster, as well as some chicks.

According to the entrepreneur, while visiting Chinaz to eat fish, he caught sight of some domestic chickens. Their fearless behavior around people appealed to Murod Nazarov, and he asked them to give him a pair of chickens. Afterwards, a chicken and a rooster were gifted to him.

“It's been two months since I brought them here, and they hatched chicks. They laid ten eggs and eight chicks hatched. This chicken of ours is not afraid of people. It was raised by hand, it lays eggs. It lays an egg almost every day,” Murod Nazarov said.

During the conversation, it can be seen that the entrepreneur has created special conditions for the chicken, rooster, and chicks. This situation also caught the attention of social media users.

In the comments, followers jokingly write that Murod Nazarov's chickens and roosters are living very well, and are in conditions that many would even envy.

Murod NazarovJahongir LatipovPulnews
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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