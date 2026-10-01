Murod Nazarov recalled how he met his wife: "I fell in love at first sight"

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Murod Nazarov recalled how he met his wife: "I fell in love at first sight"

Uzbekistan-born entrepreneur and founder of the "Murad Buildings" construction company Murod Nazarov shared in one of his interviews how he met his spouse Umidaxon and fell in love with her at first sight.

According to the entrepreneur, he spotted his future wife at a wedding and developed feelings for her right from their first encounter. Shortly after, Murod Nazarov left for Japan. However, this did not prevent him from continuing their relationship.

"I am like that in life too. If I decide to do something, I use all kinds of ways, but I get it done. I spotted my wife at a wedding. The day before flying to Japan, something like 'love at first sight' happened. That feeling arose the very first time I saw her," Murod Nazarov recalled.

While he was in Japan, he began regularly sending letters and small gifts to his future wife. Since there was no internet at that time, they mainly communicated through postal mail.

"From the very first day over there, I started sending letters. I sent little gifts through the mail. There was no internet back then. I told my mother: 'Look, make sure she doesn't get married off, keep an eye on things.' They kept watch, and I kept sending greetings and gifts from here," the entrepreneur said.

At the time they met, other matchmakers had also come for Umidaxon. However, according to Murod Nazarov, they sensed something from his future wife's attitude during the introduction to his family.

"Even though so many matchmakers came and she was asked to 'bring in tea,' Umidaxon never stepped forward to bring the tea once, but on the day we arrived, she started bringing it. They sensed it right then and there. When others asked what she says when suitors come, she used to say: 'I am not getting married,' but on the day we came, she said 'I don't know,'" he recalled with a laugh.

For context, Murod Nazarov recently married off his eldest son. The wedding, held in Tashkent, was attended by well-known artists, business partners, relatives, and other guests.

Murod NazarovMurad BuildingsUmidaxonTashkent wedding
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Charos
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