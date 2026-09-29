“Mittivine” team member Bonu Ikromova spoke about advertising prices and income on Instagram (video)

·5·Culture
“Mittivine” team member Bonu Ikromova spoke about advertising prices and income on Instagram (video)

Blogger and athlete Bonu (Mehrinisobonu) Ikromova, in an interview on the “PulNews” show, spoke about her interest in sports outside of blogging, as well as advertising prices and income on Instagram.

She stated that she has been interested in horseback riding since childhood and is also a holder of a black belt in Uzbek martial arts. Bonu mentioned that before joining the “Mittivine” team, she also coached children in this sport.

The blogger did not hide the fact that after her beloved horse died right before her eyes when she was young, she stayed away from horses for a while. Over time, thanks to a friend, she developed a fondness for horses again.

Show host Jahongir Latipov noted that Bonu's videos on Instagram get millions of views and asked her about advertising prices.

Bonu Ikromova openly stated that a single promotional post on Instagram costs $1,200, and a Story costs $400.

After that, she was asked approximately how much income she earns per month. The blogger refused to name an exact sum, stating that her family taught her from childhood that income should not be disclosed to others.

“Since I was young, or rather since I started earning money, I was told, 'Never tell anyone your income.' Now, by joining the ‘Mittivine’ team, I earn enough money to meet my own demands and desires, as well as the needs of my family. I am also helping my family,” Bonu Ikromova said.

To clarify the income amount, Jahongir Latipov asked, “Is it $10,000?” The blogger answered “no” to this.

To the question “Is it more than $5,000?”, Bonu Ikromova replied, “Yes, around that.”

Bonu IkromovaMittivinePulNewsInstagram advertising
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The price of 5-year-old Yasmin Zaitova's Instagram advertisement revealedThe price of 5-year-old Yasmin Zaitova's Instagram advertisement revealedYesterday 12:15JONY deletes all his Instagram posts and leaves a mysterious hintJONY deletes all his Instagram posts and leaves a mysterious hint16 September 18:58Vazira Yunusova revealed the reason for appearing in vines: "There is more money in vines" (video)Vazira Yunusova revealed the reason for appearing in vines: "There is more money in vines" (video)15 September 16:34Shakira's earnings from the World Cup revealedShakira's earnings from the World Cup revealed24 July 01:39Lisa among the highest-earning stars during FIFA 2026Lisa among the highest-earning stars during FIFA 202626 July 09:32Who are the highest-paid stars in Turkey?Who are the highest-paid stars in Turkey?19 July 21:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage