“Mittivine” team member Bonu Ikromova spoke about advertising prices and income on Instagram (video)

Blogger and athlete Bonu (Mehrinisobonu) Ikromova, in an interview on the “PulNews” show, spoke about her interest in sports outside of blogging, as well as advertising prices and income on Instagram.

She stated that she has been interested in horseback riding since childhood and is also a holder of a black belt in Uzbek martial arts. Bonu mentioned that before joining the “Mittivine” team, she also coached children in this sport.

The blogger did not hide the fact that after her beloved horse died right before her eyes when she was young, she stayed away from horses for a while. Over time, thanks to a friend, she developed a fondness for horses again.

Show host Jahongir Latipov noted that Bonu's videos on Instagram get millions of views and asked her about advertising prices.

Bonu Ikromova openly stated that a single promotional post on Instagram costs $1,200, and a Story costs $400.

After that, she was asked approximately how much income she earns per month. The blogger refused to name an exact sum, stating that her family taught her from childhood that income should not be disclosed to others.

“Since I was young, or rather since I started earning money, I was told, 'Never tell anyone your income.' Now, by joining the ‘Mittivine’ team, I earn enough money to meet my own demands and desires, as well as the needs of my family. I am also helping my family,” Bonu Ikromova said.

To clarify the income amount, Jahongir Latipov asked, “Is it $10,000?” The blogger answered “no” to this.

To the question “Is it more than $5,000?”, Bonu Ikromova replied, “Yes, around that.”