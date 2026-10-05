A monkey was found in the basement of a computer club in Tashkent

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A monkey was found in the basement of a computer club in Tashkent

It was discovered that a wild monkey was being kept in the basement of an ordinary computer club in Tashkent. The animal was accidentally exposed during a raid by Ecology officers.

According to reports, the presence of the monkey was revealed during an inspection of the basement of a computer club located in the Qorasuv-6 housing estate, Mirzo Ulugbek district. Eco-police officers investigated the situation and took measures to move the animal to a safe place.

To ensure the monkey's further care and safety, it was handed over to the Tashkent Zoo.

Experts note that keeping wild animals without special conditions and qualified supervision can pose a threat to their life and health. Furthermore, such situations may also lead to negative consequences for human safety.

Tashkent ZooMinistry of EcologyMirzo Ulugbek districtWild animals
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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