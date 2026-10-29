A bear that treats humans like friends and gives hugs has shaken social media (video)

·1·World
A bear that treats humans like friends and gives hugs has shaken social media (video)

The unusual relationship between Russian animal trainer Pavel Vyakin and a giant bear named Tom is sparking great interest on social media.

It is reported that Pavel took a two-month-old bear cub under his care after it could not be kept at the circus. Since then, he has raised and cared for Tom. Over time, a unique bond formed between them.

Today, Tom, who weighs hundreds of kilograms, is gaining attention for his gentle behavior. The bear and his caretaker spend time together and play. Sometimes, Tom even makes gestures as if he is hugging Pavel with his front paws.

Their sincere relationship is surprising many. The attitude of a bear raised by humans since it was small is once again drawing attention to the connection between humans and wild animals.

At the same time, it should not be forgotten that a bear is a large and dangerous wild animal. Even if it seems gentle, its behavior is difficult to predict.

Pavel VyakinTom the bearanimal trainerwild animals
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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