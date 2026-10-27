Locations for 100 public toilets to be built in Tashkent announced

·10·Society
Locations for 100 public toilets to be built in Tashkent announced

Plans are underway to establish 100 new public toilets across the 12 districts of Tashkent. An address-based list of their locations has been approved, as stipulated in the October 23 decision of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies.

The new sanitary-hygiene facilities will be established based on public-private partnerships using a simplified procedure. Land plots allocated for these projects may be granted to entrepreneurs for a term of up to 10 years.

In which districts will the toilets be established?

According to the approved list, the new facilities are distributed by district as follows:

  • Bektemir — 2;

  • Mirzo Ulugbek — 8;

  • Mirobod — 10;

  • Olmazor — 9;

  • Sergeli — 5;

  • Uchtepa — 10;

  • Chilonzor — 6;

  • Shayxontohur — 12;

  • Yunusobod — 12;

  • Yakkasaroy — 4;

  • Yangihayot — 12;

  • Yashnobod — 10.

At which locations will they appear?

Specifically, it is planned to establish new facilities behind the Qoyliq metro station, in front of the Compass shopping center parking lot, at the Yangi O'zbekiston park parking lot, near the Oloy farmers' market, at the Memory Square, and around the Turon and Mashinasozlar metro stations.

The facilities will also be placed near many of the capital's streets, residential neighborhoods, markets, and medical and educational institutions.

In accordance with the decision, the establishment of the new facilities must comply with urban planning standards and construction legislation requirements. The precise boundaries of the land plots will be determined based on cadastral documents or relevant drawings.

Tashkent City Administrationpublic toiletspublic-private partnershipurban planning
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Charos
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