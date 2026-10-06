It is reported that up to 300 kilograms of meat were used for a single boiled meat dish at a wedding in Kashkadarya

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It is reported that up to 300 kilograms of meat were used for a single boiled meat dish at a wedding in Kashkadarya

At one of the weddings in Kashkadarya, it is reported that up to 300 kilograms of meat were spent solely on the traditional boiled meat dish (yahni) served to guests.

According to reports, the large-scale dish was served at the wedding feast. Notably, this figure only applies to the amount of meat used for the yahni. Products spent on other dishes on the table, including plov, soup, and other meat dishes, are not included in this amount.

Therefore, one can imagine the total amount of meat consumed throughout the wedding. The tradition of abundant wedding tables and serving plentiful food to guests in Kashkadarya is clearly visible in such examples.

It is worth noting that meat dishes in Kashkadarya, particularly tandoor meat, are considered one of the traditional staples at weddings and other ceremonies.

Kashkadaryawedding tabletandoor meat300 kg meat
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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