Father Evading Alimony Found Inside a Tandoor

·39·Society
Father Evading Alimony Found Inside a Tandoor

In the Navoiy Region, a person who had long evaded alimony payments was discovered by law enforcement agencies in an unusual place.

It was reported that a resident of the Karmana District was required to pay alimony for his child's support in accordance with a court decision. However, he had failed to fulfill this obligation for two years.

During this period, his alimony debt reached nearly 71 million sums. Since the debtor's whereabouts were unknown, the enforcement documents were sent to the search department.

During operational measures, the man was found hiding in one of the public catering establishments in the Karmana District. Most surprisingly, it was revealed that he had climbed inside a tandoor to hide from the searchers.

Law enforcement agencies processed the relevant documents, and the case was reviewed in court.

According to the court decision, the debtor who had failed to fulfill his alimony obligations was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention.

NavoiKarmana
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Father Evading Alimony Found Inside a Tandoor – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026