No alcohol consumption and no divorces: A unique village in Kashkadarya

The village of Denavbolo, nestled in the mountains of the Kitab district in the Kashkadarya region, draws attention with its unique lifestyle and traditions.

It is reported that the village is located in a high-mountain area, nearly 75 kilometers away from the district center. According to "Nurli karvon", the village is situated at an altitude of about 2,700 meters above sea level, home to nearly 270 households and a population of over a thousand people.

Reports about Denavbolo emphasize that the local residents have no habit of consuming alcoholic beverages. Information has also circulated that no divorce cases have been recorded in the village for many years. However, it is not yet known whether this information is confirmed by official statistics.

Another unique aspect of the village is related to its tradition of hospitality. It is said that some households have special houses for guests facing the street, which visitors to the village can use.

Due to its location in a mountainous area, winter lasts quite a long time in the village. According to reports, the cold season can stretch for nearly six months. Therefore, the residents have adapted their daily lives to the mountain conditions.

Because of the high and complex mountain roads, transport movement in this area is also unique. Vehicles specifically adapted for movement in mountain conditions are mainly used.

Local interpretations of the village's name state that the word "Denavbolo" means "upper village". The "bolo" part here is explained as indicating height or being upper.

Nestled in the mountains, Denavbolo’s nature, climate, and the unique lifestyle of its population make it one of Kashkadarya's interesting mountain locations.