Rayhon rocks the stage at Rashid Khalikov's luxurious family wedding (video)

·7·Society
Rayhon rocks the stage at Rashid Khalikov's luxurious family wedding (video)

Another joyous day was celebrated in the household of Rashid Khalikov, a prominent representative of Uzbek pop music and a well-known singer. The artist's third son, Temur, married a girl named Sevara whom he loves.

The luxurious wedding party, held in one of the capital's magnificent palaces, turned into a true celebration with the participation of show business figures and close relatives. Among the footage widely spread on social networks, special attention was drawn to Rashid Khalikov's colleague and close neighbor, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Rayhon Ganiyeva, who performed at the gathering and shared a great mood with the guests.

Rayhon on stage: Hit songs and neighborly respect

On the wedding night, Rayhon was right in the center of the gathering not only as a dear colleague, but also as a close neighbor:

  • Live performance and romantic spirit: The singer performed the best and most romantic upbeat tracks from her repertoire for the bride and groom and visiting guests;

  • Elegant look: Rayhon chose an exquisite black dress for the evening and won the applause of many with her beauty and sincerity;

  • Family respect: Wishing happiness to the newlywed couple, the singer brought joy to the gathering and took memorable photos with the bride and groom.

Temur and Sevara: An evening of love and celebration

The marriage ceremony took place amidst stage decorations designed with love and high taste:

  • Bride and groom's grand entrance: The groom appeared in a dark classic tuxedo and the bride in a modern, neat white dress, delighting everyone;

  • Stars' dance floor: Many famous artists, pop representatives, and guests who attended the wedding danced merrily to the sounds of upbeat tunes, enriching the evening with unforgettable memories;

  • Abundant and friendly atmosphere: Rashid Khalikov welcomed all the guests with his sincerity and danced with his friends in family joy.

A wedding that went trending on networks

Videos prepared from the wedding ceremony quickly spread on Instagram and Telegram networks, causing lively discussions among fans:

  • Stream of positive wishes: Internet users are leaving thousands of warm comments wishing the young family lasting happiness, peace, and a harmonious life;

  • Harmony among artists: Fans sincerely acknowledge that the stars are close neighbors and dear friends in life too, standing by each other and supporting one another on days of joy.

The celebration that sounded in Rashid Khalikov's household once again demonstrated the solidarity of the Uzbek art community in one gathering and the value of true friendship.

Rashid KhalikovTemur KhalikovSevaraRayhon Ganiyeva
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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