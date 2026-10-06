Incident on board Centrum Air: State language requirement and passenger removed from flight

·20·Society
Incident on board Centrum Air: State language requirement and passenger removed from flight

During a flight operated by the local private air carrier Centrum Air on the Samara – Tashkent route, a serious conflict arose regarding the state language and passenger service culture. A blogger known on social networks as komil_vlogs reported that he was removed from the aircraft after asking a flight attendant to communicate in Uzbek.

This appeal quickly spread across the Uzbek segment of social media, sparking heated debates among airlines regarding respect for the state language and the professional ethics of the crew.

Details of the dispute originating from the language issue

According to the passenger, the disagreement began right during the boarding process:

  • Initial interaction and objection: Near the aircraft door, a flight attendant asked the passenger for their ticket (boarding pass) in Russian. In response, the blogger asked: "Can't you ask in Uzbek, you are Uzbek after all?";

  • Crew's reaction: According to the blogger's claims, instead of remaining calm, the flight attendant raised her voice, stated that she could speak Russian or English as she pleased, and prevented the passenger from entering the aircraft cabin, demanding that he turn back;

  • Removal from the flight: As a result of the argument, the passenger was removed from the flight, and the aircraft departed for its destination without this citizen.

Incident on board Centrum Air: State language requirement and passenger removed from flight

Public reaction: State language and service quality

Social media users and activists are discussing this incident sharply from several angles:

  • Demand for the state language: Many citizens emphasize that employees of a local airline operating under Uzbekistan's jurisdiction and transporting compatriots must first and foremost politely serve their customers in the state language;

  • Service ethics: It is noted that even if a misunderstanding arises with a passenger, a flight attendant has no right to shout or unjustifiably remove a customer, and resolving the situation diplomatically is a professional obligation.

So far, officials from Centrum Air have not issued an official statement regarding this incident. Network observers expect the air carrier to conduct an internal investigation into the situation and clarify the actual picture based on video surveillance footage.

Centrum AirSamara — Tashkentkomil_vlogsstate language
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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