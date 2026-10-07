How was the language dispute between the blogger and the airline resolved?

·122·Society
How was the language dispute between the blogger and the airline resolved?

The conflict between Centrum Air and blogger komil_vlogs, which sparked widespread public outrage and heated debates on social media, has officially been resolved. The passenger's claim that he was removed from the aircraft after asking to be spoken to in the state language had caused a major resonance in society.

The airline's management re-examined the situation thoroughly, admitted that the initial hasty conclusion was wrong, and reached a full agreement with the passenger.

The airline admitted its mistake: The hasty statement was revoked

An objective assessment of the situation was given at an official meeting organized with the participation of the parties:

  • The inaccuracy of the initial conclusion: A representative of the airline issued a new official response, openly admitting that the initial statement and hasty decision were wrong, and that the flight attendant was actually in the wrong;

  • Official apology from the employee: In a video message published online, the flight attendant expressed her full understanding of her mistake, stated her deep respect for the Uzbek language and all customers, and offered a sincere apology;

  • Financial compensation: Centrum Air undertook to fully cover all transfer and transport expenses incurred by the passenger as a result of missing the flight.

The blogger's reaction: "I won't argue with a woman"

The young blogger, who was at the center of the conflict, took a constructive and noble position without escalating the situation further:

  • Reconciliation with an open heart: The blogger accepted the employee's apology and stated that he would not drag the issue out: "If any shortcomings were made, I also apologize", he concluded the dispute;

  • Complete reconciliation: Both sides shook hands and officially confirmed that there were no remaining objections or claims.

This incident once again proved that respect for the state language must always come first in the customer service sector, and that any dispute that arises can be resolved through open dialogue and culture.

Centrum Airkomil_vlogsflight attendantrespect for the state language in aviation services
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Incident on board Centrum Air: State language requirement and passenger removed from flightIncident on board Centrum Air: State language requirement and passenger removed from flightYesterday 09:4499 pieces of luggage left behind in Istanbul on the Istanbul–Fergana flight99 pieces of luggage left behind in Istanbul on the Istanbul–Fergana flightYesterday 17:05Surayyo Qosimova: "I have been living in rented housing for 19 years" (video)Surayyo Qosimova: "I have been living in rented housing for 19 years" (video)9 September 23:57Did blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court rulingDid blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court ruling14 August 17:46Famous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in KazakhstanFamous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in Kazakhstan19 August 18:33Clarification on the 'traitor' scandal surrounding CeballosClarification on the 'traitor' scandal surrounding Ceballos13 May 19:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?