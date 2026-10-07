How was the language dispute between the blogger and the airline resolved?

The conflict between Centrum Air and blogger komil_vlogs, which sparked widespread public outrage and heated debates on social media, has officially been resolved. The passenger's claim that he was removed from the aircraft after asking to be spoken to in the state language had caused a major resonance in society.

The airline's management re-examined the situation thoroughly, admitted that the initial hasty conclusion was wrong, and reached a full agreement with the passenger.

The airline admitted its mistake: The hasty statement was revoked

An objective assessment of the situation was given at an official meeting organized with the participation of the parties:

The inaccuracy of the initial conclusion: A representative of the airline issued a new official response, openly admitting that the initial statement and hasty decision were wrong, and that the flight attendant was actually in the wrong;

Official apology from the employee: In a video message published online, the flight attendant expressed her full understanding of her mistake, stated her deep respect for the Uzbek language and all customers, and offered a sincere apology;

Financial compensation: Centrum Air undertook to fully cover all transfer and transport expenses incurred by the passenger as a result of missing the flight.

The blogger's reaction: "I won't argue with a woman"

The young blogger, who was at the center of the conflict, took a constructive and noble position without escalating the situation further:

Reconciliation with an open heart: The blogger accepted the employee's apology and stated that he would not drag the issue out: "If any shortcomings were made, I also apologize", he concluded the dispute;

Complete reconciliation: Both sides shook hands and officially confirmed that there were no remaining objections or claims.

This incident once again proved that respect for the state language must always come first in the customer service sector, and that any dispute that arises can be resolved through open dialogue and culture.