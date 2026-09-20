"Countries where finding and dating girls is hardest": What place does Uzbekistan take globally!

·67·Society
"Countries where finding and dating girls is hardest": What place does Uzbekistan take globally!

International research results covering 30 countries have spread across social networks, causing heated debates among users. According to the ranking, which evaluated how difficult it is for men to meet, communicate, and start a relationship with girls, Uzbekistan entered the top 10 countries where it is hardest for men to find a partner, taking 7th place.

The research criteria took into account girls' high standards, openness to communication, social and national norms in society, gender expectations, and the simplicity or complexity of building serious relationships. While the top positions of the list were occupied by Russia, Armenia, and Georgia, our neighbor Kazakhstan was recorded in 6th place, and Saudi Arabia in 10th place.

So why is starting a conversation with girls and establishing a family considered so challenging in Uzbekistan, how do Eastern upbringing and family requirements affect this process, and what obstacles do modern young men face?

"Selectivity and national traditions": Important details of the ranking

Main indicators and facts noted in the international study:

  • Comparative analysis across 30 countries: Dating and relationship cultures in different regions of the world were compared;

  • Uzbekistan's position in the top 10: Our country took the 7th spot, evaluated as one of the most challenging regions for establishing relationships;

  • Leadership of post-Soviet countries: The first 8 spots of the top 10 were occupied by CIS and neighboring regional countries (Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan);

  • Asian and Middle Eastern countries: While Iran (9th place) and Saudi Arabia (10th place) also entered the top 10, South Korea recorded the 15th place;

  • Ease in European countries: Scandinavian and Central European countries (Germany, Finland, Norway, Poland) occupied the lower part of the ranking, showing that dating is relatively easier there.

Indicators of the top 15 countries where it is hardest for men to find girls

Official sequence of the research results:

Rank

Country Name

Region

Main Evaluation Factors

1

Russia

Eastern Europe / Asia

High demandingness and gender expectations

2

Armenia

Caucasus

National family control, values

3

Georgia

Caucasus

Conservative boundaries in communication

4

Belarus

Eastern Europe

Social requirements and seriousness

5

Ukraine

Eastern Europe

High selectivity and expectations

6

Kazakhstan

Central Asia

Material and social standards

7

Uzbekistan

Central Asia

Family norms, traditions, and modesty

8

Azerbaijan

Caucasus

Strict family rules

9

Iran

Middle East

Religious and legal restrictions

10

Saudi Arabia

Middle East

Strict regulation of relationships

11

Algeria

North Africa

Conservative environment

12

Morocco

North Africa

Traditional views

13

Tunisia

North Africa

Social environment

14

Egypt

Middle East / Africa

Intervention of the family institution

15

South Korea

East Asia

Economic demands and career priority

Social and psychological analysis: Experts on the situation in Uzbekistan

Main conclusions of sociologists and family psychologists:

  • Opinion of family and relatives: In Uzbekistan, relationships are not limited to the decision of just two young people — parents, background checks, and customs are considered the main factors;

  • Borders of Eastern modesty and etiquette: Casual encounters on the street or social networks are mostly perceived negatively in our society, which limits communication;

  • Material demands and wedding worries: Having housing, a stable job, and funds for young men is set as a primary condition by girls and their families;

  • High level of responsibility: Since relationships with girls in Uzbekistan are aimed directly at building a family rather than just passing time, girls show extreme caution in their choice.

This ranking is also evaluated as practical proof of the sacredness of the family institution in Uzbekistan and the high attention paid by girls to preserving their honor.

In your opinion, what factors cause the actual difficulty of dating girls and building a family in Uzbekistan: wedding expenses or the selectivity of girls? Do you agree that Uzbekistan is in 7th place? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational ranking with all your single friends and acquaintances!

UzbekistanTop-10 rankingKazakhstangender expectations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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