"Countries where finding and dating girls is hardest": What place does Uzbekistan take globally!

International research results covering 30 countries have spread across social networks, causing heated debates among users. According to the ranking, which evaluated how difficult it is for men to meet, communicate, and start a relationship with girls, Uzbekistan entered the top 10 countries where it is hardest for men to find a partner, taking 7th place.

The research criteria took into account girls' high standards, openness to communication, social and national norms in society, gender expectations, and the simplicity or complexity of building serious relationships. While the top positions of the list were occupied by Russia, Armenia, and Georgia, our neighbor Kazakhstan was recorded in 6th place, and Saudi Arabia in 10th place.

So why is starting a conversation with girls and establishing a family considered so challenging in Uzbekistan, how do Eastern upbringing and family requirements affect this process, and what obstacles do modern young men face?

"Selectivity and national traditions": Important details of the ranking

Main indicators and facts noted in the international study:

Comparative analysis across 30 countries: Dating and relationship cultures in different regions of the world were compared;

Uzbekistan's position in the top 10: Our country took the 7th spot, evaluated as one of the most challenging regions for establishing relationships;

Leadership of post-Soviet countries: The first 8 spots of the top 10 were occupied by CIS and neighboring regional countries (Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan);

Asian and Middle Eastern countries: While Iran (9th place) and Saudi Arabia (10th place) also entered the top 10, South Korea recorded the 15th place;

Ease in European countries: Scandinavian and Central European countries (Germany, Finland, Norway, Poland) occupied the lower part of the ranking, showing that dating is relatively easier there.

Indicators of the top 15 countries where it is hardest for men to find girls

Official sequence of the research results:

Rank Country Name Region Main Evaluation Factors 1 Russia Eastern Europe / Asia High demandingness and gender expectations 2 Armenia Caucasus National family control, values 3 Georgia Caucasus Conservative boundaries in communication 4 Belarus Eastern Europe Social requirements and seriousness 5 Ukraine Eastern Europe High selectivity and expectations 6 Kazakhstan Central Asia Material and social standards 7 Uzbekistan Central Asia Family norms, traditions, and modesty 8 Azerbaijan Caucasus Strict family rules 9 Iran Middle East Religious and legal restrictions 10 Saudi Arabia Middle East Strict regulation of relationships 11 Algeria North Africa Conservative environment 12 Morocco North Africa Traditional views 13 Tunisia North Africa Social environment 14 Egypt Middle East / Africa Intervention of the family institution 15 South Korea East Asia Economic demands and career priority

Social and psychological analysis: Experts on the situation in Uzbekistan

Main conclusions of sociologists and family psychologists:

Opinion of family and relatives: In Uzbekistan, relationships are not limited to the decision of just two young people — parents, background checks, and customs are considered the main factors;

Borders of Eastern modesty and etiquette: Casual encounters on the street or social networks are mostly perceived negatively in our society, which limits communication;

Material demands and wedding worries: Having housing, a stable job, and funds for young men is set as a primary condition by girls and their families;

High level of responsibility: Since relationships with girls in Uzbekistan are aimed directly at building a family rather than just passing time, girls show extreme caution in their choice.

This ranking is also evaluated as practical proof of the sacredness of the family institution in Uzbekistan and the high attention paid by girls to preserving their honor.

In your opinion, what factors cause the actual difficulty of dating girls and building a family in Uzbekistan: wedding expenses or the selectivity of girls? Do you agree that Uzbekistan is in 7th place? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational ranking with all your single friends and acquaintances!