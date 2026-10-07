Credit debt to be recovered from motor vehicle

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Credit debt to be recovered from motor vehicle

An enforcement document from the Mirobod Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated July 3, 2026, was received by M. Nomonjonov, an inspector at the Department for Enforcement of Especially Important Executive Documents under the Tashkent City Administration of the Bureau.

According to this enforcement document, it was stipulated to recover a credit debt in the amount of 242,741.9 thousand soums from the debtor R.U. in favor of the recovering bank, KSB (JSCB), and to direct the recovery onto a "Jetour Dashing" motor vehicle belonging to the debtor.

The initial price of the said motor vehicle is indicated in the enforcement document as 323,532.0 thousand soums.

On the very day the enforcement document was received by the department, a decision to initiate enforcement proceedings was adopted, and in accordance with legislative requirements, the debtor was given a period to voluntarily pay off the existing debt.

Credit debt to be recovered from motor vehicle

However, since the debt was not settled within the specified period, mandatory enforcement actions were initiated.

In particular, the "Jetour Dashing" motor vehicle belonging to the debtor, registered as collateral, was seized in the established manner.

Currently, measures are being taken to put this motor vehicle up for "E-AUKSION" electronic online auctions.

The funds obtained as a result of the auctions will be channeled in the manner established by legislation in favor of the recoverer — the bank KSB (JSCB).

Mirobod Interdistrict CourtKSB bankJetour DashingE-AUKSION
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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