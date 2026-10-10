Important regulations for leasing state property approved

·2·Uzbekistan
Important regulations for leasing state property approved

Another important step has been taken in Uzbekistan to support entrepreneurial activity and digitalize the state asset management system. By Government Resolution No. 551 dated October 9, 2026, new administrative regulations for the provision of public services regarding the leasing of state property were officially approved.

According to the new procedure, the leasing process will be completely digitalized, fees charged for the provision of public services will be abolished, and all stages will be implemented based on strict deadlines.

What will change from January 1, 2027?

In accordance with the resolution, starting from the beginning of next year, outdated bureaucratic barriers will be replaced by a convenient electronic system:

  • Single application points: Applications for leasing state property will be accepted exclusively through the Single Interactive State Services Portal (my.gov.uz) or Public Services Centers (PSCs);

  • Prompt review — 2 working days: All incoming documents will be thoroughly reviewed within just 2 working days;

  • Transparent trading via "E-auksion": Based on the data provided by the organization holding the balance sheet, vacant buildings and spaces will be directly put up for open electronic trading on the "E-auksion" platform.

Convenience of online contracts and electronic signatures

The new regulations aim to minimize the human factor, and all legal processes will be handled remotely:

  • Remote contract: Upon completion of the electronic auction, the lease agreement with the winner will be formalized online using a digital signature (DS) rather than in paper form;

  • "online-ijara.uz" system: Processes such as making changes to the terms of the concluded agreement or terminating it prematurely will also be carried out through this unified information system.

Important clarification: What does free of charge mean?

To prevent any misunderstandings regarding the resolution, it is necessary to pay attention to an important aspect:

  • Service provision is completely free: No state duties or fees will be charged to entrepreneurs for submitting an application through the Public Services Center or my.gov.uz and the document review process;

  • Lease payments remain in place: The free-of-charge rule applies exclusively to the provision of the public service, which does not mean that state property is provided for free use — the lease fee must be paid according to the price formed at the auction.

This reform is expected to serve the efficient use of vacant state property, eliminate corruption factors, and create equal opportunities for business representatives.

my.gov.uzE-auctionLeaseState property
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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