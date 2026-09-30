Mechet district: Measures taken against deadbeat father and alimony recovered

·28·Society
Mechet district: Measures taken against deadbeat father and alimony recovered

Ensuring proper provision and a future for a child is one of the most important responsibilities of every parent. In particular, alimony payments are of vital importance for a child's daily needs, education, and growing up in appropriate conditions.

According to a court order by the Mirobod Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases, collection of alimony was established from the debtor B.G. Ermatov in favor of the claimant A.R. Ermatova for the maintenance of one child, amounting to 1/4 part of the debtor's monthly salary and other income.

However, the debtor failed to fulfill his alimony obligations from December 1, 2024, to September 1, 2026, evading the payment of funds designated for his child's maintenance. As a result, an alimony debt of 13,894 thousand soums accumulated.

Despite being repeatedly explained the necessity of fulfilling his obligations during enforcement proceedings, the alimony debt was not settled.

Consequently, measures established by legislation were taken against the debtor. Specifically, in accordance with the decision of the Mirobod District Court for Criminal Cases dated September 10, 2026, and pursuant to Article 4^1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an administrative penalty of 15 days of imprisonment was imposed.

Alimony paid for a child is not just a debt. It is the necessary funds for a child's needs today and their future tomorrow. Therefore, it is important that every parent fulfills their obligation to their child timely and conscientiously.

After all, child support is not an obligation that can be delayed. A child's right must be provided on time.

Mirobod Interdistrict CourtB.G. ErmatovA.R. ErmatovaAlimony
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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