The hosts started the match brilliantly. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and three minutes later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the second goal. Having taken a 2-0 lead by the 14th minute, Danish fans began to believe in victory.

The Denmark vs. Norway match held in Copenhagen in the final round of the Nations League group stage turned into a real football drama.

The Denmark national team was very close to victory after taking a 2-0 lead against Norway. However, the hosts could not maintain their advantage, conceding three goals and losing 2-3. Erling Haaland 's penalty goal in the 90+5th minute not only defeated Denmark but also deprived them of a playoff spot. After the match, head coach Brian Riemer openly criticized his players.

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However, Norway did not give up. Erling Haaland narrowed the gap in the 37th minute, and Martin Odegaard equalized in the 83rd minute.

The most dramatic moment of the match occurred in stoppage time. In the 90+5th minute, Haaland successfully converted a penalty, securing a 3-2 victory for Norway.

After the match, Denmark head coach Brian Riemer explained the defeat by the players' failure to follow tactical instructions.

"After the game, I told the players that we can blame no one but ourselves today. When too many players on the pitch do not follow the set plan, you end up with a result like this," UEFA's press service quoted Riemer as saying.

A two-goal lead did not save Denmark

For the Denmark national team, the weight of this defeat is not just about lost points. The team had the opportunity to control the match while leading 2-0. However, they could not withstand Norway's pressure.

As a result, Denmark finished the group in third place behind Portugal and Norway. This eliminated the team's chances of reaching the playoff stage.

Haaland became Norway's hero

For Norway, this victory was of great importance. Haaland not only saved his team from defeat but also secured a playoff spot with his last-minute penalty.

Thus, Denmark's two-goal lead vanished in a matter of minutes, while Norway demonstrated willpower and resilience to achieve a decisive victory. For Riemer, this match highlighted the need to reconsider the players' tactical discipline and collective responsibility.