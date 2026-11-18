The Russian national team ended 2026 with two victories. Valery Karpin's charges first defeated Uzbekistan 3:2 in Tashkent, and then overcame Venezuela 2:0 in Krasnodar. While summarizing the year, the head coach of the Russian national team expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance. However, his comments about the match against Uzbekistan are sure to catch the attention of Uzbek fans. «Except for the first half in Uzbekistan» In Valery Karpin's opinion, 2026 was a successful year for the Russian national team from a football perspective. The coach praised not only the results but also the quality of play on the pitch. «From a football point of view, I think the year did not go badly; it was decent. The opponents were also strong and interesting. If we evaluate the results not only by the score on the board but also by the quality of the game, I can say it was very decent.

The national team looked good in almost all matches, with the exception of the first half of the game in Uzbekistan. In all other matches, the team performed at a very high level,» said Karpin. Indeed, the meeting in Tashkent was not easy for the Russian national team. Uzbek players took a 2:0 lead in the first half, putting their opponent in a seriously difficult position. However, the Russians later turned the situation around and won 3:2. What results did the Russian national team record in 2026? Karpin's charges played a total of 10 matches throughout the year. They won seven of them, drew twice, and suffered only one defeat. The Russian national team's results in 2026: Opponent Score Result Nicaragua 3:1 Win Burkina Faso 3:0 Win Trinidad and Tobago 3:0 Win Iran 2:0 Win Namibia 6:0 Win Uzbekistan 3:2 Win Venezuela 2:0 Win Mali 0:0 Draw Nigeria 3:3 Draw Egypt 0:1 Defeat The game with Uzbekistan was one of the most difficult matches of the year The meeting in Tashkent was of particular importance for the Russian national team because Karpin's team trailed by two goals in the first half. Uzbek players created dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal and were very close to victory.