Karpin is satisfied with all opponents except Uzbekistan: What are his results in 2026?
The Russian national team ended 2026 with two victories. Valery Karpin's charges first defeated Uzbekistan 3:2 in Tashkent, and then overcame Venezuela 2:0 in Krasnodar. While summarizing the year, the head coach of the Russian national team expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance. However, his comments about the match against Uzbekistan are sure to catch the attention of Uzbek fans.
«Except for the first half in Uzbekistan»
In Valery Karpin's opinion, 2026 was a successful year for the Russian national team from a football perspective. The coach praised not only the results but also the quality of play on the pitch.
«From a football point of view, I think the year did not go badly; it was decent. The opponents were also strong and interesting. If we evaluate the results not only by the score on the board but also by the quality of the game, I can say it was very decent.
The national team looked good in almost all matches, with the exception of the first half of the game in Uzbekistan. In all other matches, the team performed at a very high level,» said Karpin.
Indeed, the meeting in Tashkent was not easy for the Russian national team. Uzbek players took a 2:0 lead in the first half, putting their opponent in a seriously difficult position. However, the Russians later turned the situation around and won 3:2.
What results did the Russian national team record in 2026?
Karpin's charges played a total of 10 matches throughout the year. They won seven of them, drew twice, and suffered only one defeat.
The Russian national team's results in 2026:
Opponent
Score
Result
Nicaragua
3:1
Win
Burkina Faso
3:0
Win
Trinidad and Tobago
3:0
Win
Iran
2:0
Win
Namibia
6:0
Win
Uzbekistan
3:2
Win
Venezuela
2:0
Win
Mali
0:0
Draw
Nigeria
3:3
Draw
Egypt
0:1
Defeat
The game with Uzbekistan was one of the most difficult matches of the year
The meeting in Tashkent was of particular importance for the Russian national team because Karpin's team trailed by two goals in the first half. Uzbek players created dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal and were very close to victory.
However, the Russians, who scored three goals in the final part of the match to snatch the win, also made their mark against Venezuela in Krasnodar. A 2:0 victory was achieved thanks to Aleksey Miranchuk's brace. This match was the final encounter for the Russian national team in 2026.
Karpin's assessment and the aspect that interested Uzbek fans
It is true that the Russian national team ended the year with positive results. Seven wins, two draws, and one defeat in 10 matches confirm this.
However, there is an important aspect in Karpin's opinion about the match against Uzbekistan: he specifically excluded the first half of the match in Tashkent for his team. This once again shows what kind of difficulties the Uzbekistan national team caused for their opponent.
Although the score was ultimately decided in Russia's favor, the dominance in the first half and the football displayed remained a memorable aspect for Uzbek fans.
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