It is reported that a mathematics teacher beat a student in Akhangaran

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It is reported that a mathematics teacher beat a student in Akhangaran

A mathematics teacher used physical force against a student at School No. 15 in the Akhangaran district of Tashkent region. A video capturing the incident spread on social networks. This was reported by the regional Preschool and School Education Department.

According to preliminary findings, the incident occurred on October 21 during a 7th-grade mathematics lesson. Information regarding whether the teacher had previously treated this student roughly is also being verified.

Currently, officials from the regional department and district division, the school board, internal affairs bodies, and neighborhood representatives are continuing to investigate the situation.

The department emphasized that physical and psychological violence against children is not tolerated in educational institutions. According to legislation, students have the right to be protected from violence and insults.

During the investigation, explanations from the student, their parents, the teacher, and witnesses, as well as other evidence, will be examined. A legal assessment of the incident will be given, and appropriate measures will be taken if violations of the law are identified.

It was stated that additional information will be provided to the public based on the results of the investigation.

AkhangaranPreschool and School Education Departmentteacher violenceTashkent region
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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